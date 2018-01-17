January 18, 2018 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, January 22, 2018, at 6:00 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, January 8, 2018

E. Action Items

1. Ordinance 2018-01 - Permitting

Sunday Alcohol Sales

F. Tabled Items

1. Hall of Fame Nominations

2. Florida Quilt Trail - TDC Quilt

Block

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish January 18, 2018b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2017-CA-000052

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

TIMOTHY C. HARRIS and

ASHLEY N. MESSINA,

husband and wife.

Defendant.

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE

UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 23rd, 2017, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 am on February 26th, 2018 the following described property:

Lots 3 and 4, “AKERS PLANTATION”, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 9 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: January 10th, 2018 Todd Newton,

Clerk of Court

(Clerk Seal)

By: Lanie Guyton Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Notice of Sale under F. S. Chapter 45 has been furnished by United States Mail on January 10th, 2018 to each of the following: Timothy C. Harris, Post Office Box 93, Trenton, Florida 32693; and to Ashley N. Messina, Post Office Box 93, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, Post Office Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to : norm@normfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish January 18 and 25, 2018b

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on February 1, 2018 at 10 A.M.

*AUCTION WILL OCCUR WHERE EACH VEHICLE IS LOCATED*

2001 FORD,

VIN# 1FMRU15LX1LA45933

Located at: 7100 SE SR 26,

TRENTON, FL 32693

Gilchrist

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicles contact: Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020

* ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE*

Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC # AB-0001256

Publish January 18, 2018b

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 29, 2017:

Brian Crawford, 4229 SE CR 337, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-220516-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1338 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 16E, Section 27, Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish January 18, 2018b.

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on Decembert 7, 2017:

North American Land Company, LLC, PO Box 7595, Lakeland, FL 33808 has submitted a new application for Water Use Permit number 2-041-231381-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1050 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Sections 25 and 35, Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish January 18, 2018b.