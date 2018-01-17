January 18, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Robert S. “Bob” Marhefka

Robert S. “Bob” Marhefka, 75, of Cross City passed away January 6, 2018.

Mr. Marhefka was born April 21, 1942 to the late Sam and Jean Marhefka in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, but had lived in the Cross City area for over 50 years. He was a member of the 1960 class of Shamokin Area High School where he played basketball. Mr. Marhefka is a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in the 691st Radar Squadron during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and he was also the leading scorer on the squadron’s basketball team. He retired as a warehouse manager from Cross City Correctional, and most recently worked at GRU in Gainesville. Mr. Marhefka was a member of McCrabb Baptist Church. He loved his family, children, and grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He was also known as “Uncle Bob” on the weekends at the Cypress Inn Restaurant. He was best known for grilling steaks in the outback smokehouse when the restaurant was under the ownership of the late Glynell Corbin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on odds and ends around the house and the family’s farm. He was a lifelong Gator fan.

Mr. Marhefka is survived by his wife of 54 years Jetty Ruth Marhefka; his son Kirk (Megan) Marhefka, his granddaughters Holly, Stephanie, and Karley; his son-in-law Steve Fremen, and other extended family members. Mr. Marhefka was preceded in death by his daughter Gina Fremen and a sister Barbara Mckechney.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Marhefka 3:00 PM Wednesday, January 10, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Reverend Dwayne Kight, Reverend David Downing, and Reverend Jim Hurst officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to DAV, Disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland.

_________________

Mr. Michael O. McGreevy

Michael O. McGreevy passed away on January 5, 2018 at the age of 92 in Denver, Colorado where he and his wife lived with their daughter since June 2017. Mike was born in New York on January 3, 1926 and moved to the San Francisco area at age 5. It was in the Bay area he started his auto racing career. Mike was the USAC National Midget Champion in 1965 and 1966. After retiring, Mike was a resident, with his wife Betty, of Trenton and Bell for over 38 years where they had a harness (stand bred) horse farm. He loved cars and animals and everyone loved him. He is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Elaine (Ed), two grandsons and 4 great grandchildren.

_________________

Mr. Stephen Glenn Pomeroy

Stephen Glenn Pomeroy of Chiefland passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Moultrie Nursing Home and Rehab in St. Augustine. He was 71.

He was the son of W. H. and Jeannette A. Pomeroy. He grew up in Rockledge where he graduated from Cocoa High School in 1964.

He joined the Navy in 1966, the same year he married his wife Carol Gardner. After completing his term in the navy in 1970, he went on to the University of South Florida and graduated in 1972. For all of his working career he was a CPA and started working for Luther White in 1976, working with White Construction. He was an avid sportsman, he enjoyed spending his spare time hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, boating, skiing, and he also enjoyed reading.

He was predeceased by his father, William Harold Pomeroy, mother Jeannette Pomeroy, son Teal Pomeroy.

He is survived by wife Carol Pomeroy, daughter Paige Mertz, sister Shirley Thompson, and four grandsons; Zane Mertz, Zachary Mertz, Elijah Pomeroy, and Luke Pomeroy, daughter-in-law Kristin Pomeroy, niece Huntleigh Stevenson, two brother-in-laws Owen Gardner and Dennis Stricklin and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, 2:00 PM at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland. Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland.

_________________

Mr. Peter Jonathan Webb

Peter Jonathan Webb, Sr., 37, of Chiefland passed away January 6, 2018.

Mr. Webb was born on February 3, 1980, in Joplin, Missouri, to Fred and Marsha Webb. Mr. Webb moved here from Citrus County in 2000 and has been a resident ever since. He was a member of Mt. Zion Holiness Church. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR and football games with his sons.

Mr. Webb is survived by his wife Christina R. Webb of Chiefland; his two sons, Peter J. Webb, Jr. and Freddie Webb, of Chiefland; mother Marsha B. Webb of Chiefland; brothers Adam Webb of Panama City; Tim Webb of Lynn Haven; sisters Peggy Summitt of North Carolina; Maria Murril of Oklahoma; Cathy Webb Crosby of Oklahoma; Angel Webb Dobbs of Southport; and Jennifer Webb of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his father Fred E. Webb.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Webb was held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 12, 2018, at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel, Pastor Henry Heggins will be officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland.

_________________