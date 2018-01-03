January 4, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Bessie Louise Ellzey

Bessie Louise Ellzey, 89, of Chiefland passed away December 29, 2017.

Mrs. Ellzey was born August 10, 1928 to the late Oscar and Maud Helton in Middletown, Ohio, but had lived in the Chiefland area since 1996 after moving here from Plant City. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, reading, and spending time with her dog Sumbie.

Mrs. Ellzey is survived by her sons James Thompson and Timothy (Debbie) Thompson, her daughters Susan (David) Sanders, Frankie (Donald) Durrance and Sharon Thompson; her brothers Oscar Helton, Jr. and James Helton; her sister Wanda Heisler; her grandchildren Jimmy, Kellee, Jessie, Crystal, Michael, Linsey, Leslie, Bobbie, Travis, Taira, and Rodney; eighteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Frank Thompson, her second husband William “Bill” Ellzey, and a son Clarence “Clennie” Thompson.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ellzey were held at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Rev. Robin Smith Jocelyn officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment services were held at graveside 1:00 PM Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Springhead Cemetery in Plant City.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City.

_________________

Mrs. Nina Elwanda Frye

Nina Elwanda Frye, age 92, of Bell, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Shands of UF. She was born on May 9, 1925 to William and Alla Mae Locklear in Bell and had been a resident since moving back from Maryland in 1984. Nina retired as the Teletype Supervisor for the Washington DC Law Enforcement Dispatch and was a member of Hope Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her daughter, Nancy Locklear of Bell; her son, Vernon Philman of Bell and her son, William Frye of Arlington, Texas. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

_________________

Mrs. Betty Nell Mills

Betty Nell Mills, 83, of Cross City passed away December 31, 2017.

Mrs. Mills was born August 13, 1934 to the late Minnie and Herbert Langston, Sr. in Cross City where she spent most of her life. She was the owner of the Langston Insurance Agency in Cross City for several years. Mrs. Mills was active with United Christian Services and was awarded Mentor of the Year at Dixie County High School. She was an active member at the First United Methodist Church in Cross City, where she served in many capacities including treasurer.

Mrs. Mills is survived by her sons Drew Mills, III and Doug Mills; her grandchildren Steven Toothman, Brian Toothman, Breanne Mills, and Taylor Mills; her brother Herbert Langston, Jr.; her sisters Phyllis Stopford and Susan Langston, numerous nephews, nieces, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Ira Drew Mills, Jr., her daughter Kelli Mills, and her brother Stephen Langston.

Funeral services for Mrs. Mills will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Cross City. Interment will follow at Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, Florida.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

______________

Mr. Benjamin “Ben” Ross

Benjamin L. “Ben” Ross, 78, of High Springs passed away December 31, 2017.

Mr. Ross was born June 8, 1939 in West Palm Beach, Florida, but had lived in the High Springs area since 2009 after moving here from Gainesville, Florida. He was a member of High Springs Lodge #137 Free and Accepted Masons, Santa Fe Chapter No. 105 Order of the Eastern Star in High Springs, the Ocala Valley of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, York Rite College # 114 in Jacksonville, Gainesville Chapter No. 2 Royal Arch Masons, Gainesville Council No. 27 Royal and Select Masons, and Pilgrim Commandery 7 Knights Templar. Mr. Ross was also a member of the High Springs Church of Christ.

Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of 25 years Christine Ross, his son Ben Ross, Jr. (Leslie) of Davie, FL, his daughter Cindy Leland (Edwin) of Newberry, FL, his stepdaughter Elise Martin (Ed) of Archer, FL, his brother John Ross (Linda), his grandchildren Joshua, John, Catrina, Jessica, Victoria, T.J., and Alina, his great-grandchildren Ayla, Ryland, and Reagan, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Rose Ross and his brother James Ross.

Funeral services for Mr. Ross will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 5, 2018 at the High Springs Church of Christ, with Bro. Tim Spivey officiating. Interment with Masonic Services will follow at High Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the High Springs Church of Christ Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 6 – 8 PM.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400.

_________________

Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Swain Surrency

Elizabeth Swain Surrency, known by all as “Betty”, was taken home to be with her Lord on December 31, 2017. She was born on November 24, 1929 in Penney Farms, Florida to Harry and Neona Swain. She lived in various areas of Northeast Florida until her father passed away. Eventually her mother remarried to E.T. Austin and his work with the railroad brought the family to Hawthorne. Betty graduated from Hawthorne High School where she met Dick Surrency. They were married in 1948 and raised a family together for 32 years until his death in 1980.

Mrs. Surrency had a beautiful voice for singing and was active in a quartet at the Baptist Church and individually where she sang for weddings, funerals, and at church and civic functions. She later joined the Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and sang for special services. The family particularly recalls the tradition of her singing “O Holy Night” at the Christmas Eve service every year. She was a member of the Cross and Flame Singers that traveled around the area performing in various venues. Betty was recently presented with a plaque by her church recognizing her for her continuous dedication in the choir for greater than 70 years. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist in Hawthorne and served in many leadership roles.

Betty was a gifted artist and writer. She wrote poetry and short stories and loved to draw and paint. She was an avid reader and loved the challenge of crossword puzzles. Her gift of music extended to playing the piano and played by ear having never taken a formal lesson. Her sense of humor was strong and served her well during the many life challenges she faced. Above all these things, her greatest passion was her family. She spent her time following her children and later her grandchildren as they played sports all over the area, even following them to college athletics. She loved family time and was the most happy when she could just be with her family and hear all the latest news going on with each person.

When she entered the work force, she started at Hawthorne Elementary School and moved to the High School where she worked as an administrative assistant for more than 40 years. In 1991 she ran successfully for public office as a commissioner for the City of Hawthorne and served in that capacity for 8 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Swain, Neona Swain Austin, her stepfather E.T. Austin, her brothers, her sister and the love of her life Dick Surrency.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Surrency (Sharon), Susie Surrency Reeves (Larry), Libby Surrency Hartwell (David), all of Hawthorne, Jim Surrency (Connie) of Trenton, and Rick Surrency (Penny) of Palatka. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren (Heather, Matt, Scott, Amy, Kenny, Vikki, Tom, Katie, Marti, Brad, Jason, Kara, Ricky, Kristy, Ashley, Kaylee, Jim and Lucas). She has 35 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at Hawthorne High School, 21403 SE 69th Avenue. Interment will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, January 5, 2018, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne, 21930 SE 67th Place. Memorial donations may be made to H.A.R.C., Hawthorne Area Resource Center, a food pantry and information referral service, c/o First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 458, Hawthorne, FL 32640.