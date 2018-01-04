Madison man dies in accident early New Year’s morning in Trenton

Share !



On Monday, January 1, 2018, at approximately 1:20 a.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The pedestrian was identified as Max D. Bailey, 28 years of age of Madison, Florida. According to the press release, Bailey crossed in front of a GCSO patrol vehicle driven by K-9 Sergeant Stephen W. Stalvey resulting in a traffic crash. The crash occurred in the city limits of Trenton on US 129 approximately .2 miles from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office near Palms Medical. A witness on scene confirmed the details above according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Bailey was pronounced deceased by Gilchrist County Emergency Services at the scene. Sgt. Stalvey and his K-9 partner “Gus” were not injured during the crash.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz offers his thoughts and prayers for the family of Mr. Bailey and for Sgt. Stalvey as everyone copes with this tragic incident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the pedestrian crossed US Highway 129 eastbound in front of the deputy’s vehicle, a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, resulting in the crash according to Lt. Daniel A. DeWeese, the state trooper who worked the accident.

Sgt. Stalvey was responding to a call for service after the GCSO had received two 911 calls within the city limits of Trenton when the traffic crash occurred. Sgt. Stalvey was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the FHP investigation results and a GCSO traffic crash review.