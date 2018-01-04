Priscilla Baptist Church has new pastor

Share !



The members of Priscilla Baptist Church are pleased to announce Bro. Chuck Scott will be their new Pastor. Bro. Scott and his wife of 22 years, Tania, along with their daughter Kaelyn moved to Gilchrist County last week. Bro. Scott will be preaching on Sunday, January 7, at Priscilla Baptist Church which is located at 5509 West County Road 232, Bell, Florida.

Bro. Scott was the pastor at Duke Memorial Baptist Church in Justice, North Carolina before moving back to Gilchrist County. Bro. Scott has been the pastor there for the past two years and before moving to North Carolina, he was the pastor at Oak Grove Church in Westville, Florida. His first Pastoral position was with Fanning Springs Community Church where he was ordained. He served as Associate Pastor at Fanning Springs Community Church.

Bro. Scott received his Associate in Divinity Degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC and he has almost completed his Bachelors in Divinity Degree from the seminary.

Bro. Scott and his wife Tania said they were glad to be back in the area. Chuck Scott is the son of Bro. Ray and Harriet Scott. Bro. Ray Scott has served at several churches in the area.

Bro. Scott grew up in Gainesville and graduated from Buchholz High School. Tania is a Gilchrist County native and the daughter of John and Nancy Clark. She graduated from Trenton High School.

Bro. Scott worked for J.B. Hunt for 12 years as a diesel mechanic before becoming a minister.

The Scotts said they were excited to be back home and hoped to reconnect with family and friends in the area and were happy to be able to minister along side area ministers they have known and respected for a long time.

1 Thessalonians 2:8 is Bro. Scott’s theme verse, “So, affectionately longing for you, we were well pleased to impart to you not only the gospel of God, but also our own lives, because you had become dear to us.” Bro. Scott said, “We are excited about the revitalization of rural churches. It is a specialty of sorts of mine, going out and bringing people in to tell them about Christ.” He went on to say that he realized what a warm welcoming church family Priscilla has and he hopes people who have never attended church will come, so they can see what the gospel of Jesus Christ is about.

Bro. Chuck and Tania have two children Tyler, 20, who attends Nash Community College in NC and plans to earn a wildlife biology degree. Kaelyn, 18, is a senior this year and plans to work at the Publix in Alaucha.

The Scotts were very thankful for the good people who came out last week and helped them move into the parsonage. They both said people who were not even members of the church stopped to lend a hand and make them feel welcome. They both feel especially blessed to be home.

The Scotts hope people who don’t have a church home already will come out to Priscilla Baptist Church and visit on Sunday.