Shorthanded Bulldogs get two district wins before falling to Dunnellon

By Matthew Harrell

The Bulldogs remained perfect in district play by defeating Cedar Key and Chiefland on Thursday and Friday, respectively, but dropped a non-district contest at Dunnellon on Saturday.

Bell opened the week by hosting Cedar Key.

The Bulldogs opened the game with an 8-0 run over the first two minutes and three seconds and led 25-4 at the end of the first quarter.

They added onto their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Sharks 27-15 in the period to take a 52-19 lead into the half.

Bell induced the running clock in the third quarter and led by 44 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Bell went on to win 71-30.

Every Bulldog that dressed scored in the win. Terek Liles led the team with 14 points and Austin Bagby added 11.

The following day, Bell traveled to Chiefland with a chance to finish the season sweep over the Indians.

Bell got off to a slow start, falling behind, 4-0, to open the game, and held a lead of just four points at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 21-8, and led 36-19 at the end of the half.

Bell continued to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Chiefland 21-14 to take 57-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs added eight more points to their lead in the fourth quarter and defeated the Indians 75-43.

Sammy Loveday had a game-high 20 points. Terek Liles added 14 and Reese Rankin had 11.

Tyler Trantham scored seven points despite missing most of the first half after hitting his head following a lay-up.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs traveled to Dunnellon for a non-district contest against the Tigers.

Bell held a narrow lead at the end of the first quarter, but saw it slip away in the second quarter before finding themselves in a seven-point hole going into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter and trailed by two with the ball late in the fourth quarter. But the Bulldogs failed to score and fell to Dunnellon 57-55.

The Bulldogs are now 11-4 overall and 7-0 in district play.

The Bulldogs host two district games this week. On Tuesday they will see the Bronson Eagles and on Friday will host the Trenton Tigers.