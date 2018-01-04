Sunday Alcohol Sales to be discussed at Trenton Commission meeting

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Monday, January 8th, Trenton City Commission Meeting agenda lists Sunday Alcohol Sales as a discussion item.

City Manager Lyle Wilkerson said last week that several owners and managers of local convenience stores had approached him about wanting the long standing ordinance, which prohibits alcohol sales within the city limits of Trenton on Sundays to be changed. According to Wilkerson, the owners/managers say they are not only losing alcohol sales but also gas and regular store item sales from their stores. They say those wanting alcohol drive to Fanning Springs or elsewhere to pick up alcohol and will also buy their gas and other items there.

Gilchrist County, Trenton and Bell are dry on Sunday with the exception of the City of Fanning Springs.

Several attempts have been made in the past few years to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Gilchrist County, but they have failed.

When the meeting begins the first order of business will be the swearing in of newly elected Mayor Lee Deen, newly elected City Comissioner Kayla Davis and current Commissioner Cloud Haley who returned to office without opposition.