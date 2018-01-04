THS Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Won First Place

Share !



Trenton High School’s Boys and Girls Basketball teams won first place in the 2017 SAMCO Classic Christmas Tournament. The boys went 4-0 in the tournament to beat Chiefland in the championship game. The girls were not able to play their final game due to team cancellations. A special thank you to our tournament sponsor Smith Asset Management Company as well as to all of the coaches, players, cheerleaders, parents, administrators, law enforcement and many volunteers in making the three-day tournament a success!