Trenton defeats Dr. Phillips in Blue Wave Classic

Share !



The Trenton Tiger girls basketball team held on (45-43) to defeat 9A Dr. Phillips in the P K Yonge Blue Wave Classic basketball tournament on Saturday in Gainesville. The Tigers jumped out to a big lead 17-8 in the first period and held on to a 28-20 lead at intermission. The Tigers’ defense came out strong in the third period as they limited the Orlando team to just 2 points as Trenton scored 8 to add to their lead 36-22 entering the final period. The Lady Tigers ran cold in the final period as Dr Phillips scored 21 points while restricting the Tigers to just 9 points. Trenton’s Thalia Jackson was named Player of the Game as the senior center scored 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. The win gives the Tigers a 14-2 overall record.

---

The Tigers played in Bell on Friday night as they defeated the Lady Bulldogs 59-23 in this District 7 1A contest. Trenton’s Thalia Jackson was named Player of the Game as the senior scored 12 points and pulled down 9 rebounds.

Trenton will be in Bronson on Thursday night to play a District match up against the Lady Eagles. This game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Trenton will host Chiefland on Friday evening in a District contest. Trenton will host Dixie County on Monday night in a District 7 1A match up at 6:30 p.m. Go Tigers.