Trenton girls take wins over Ponce de Leon and North FL Christian

Share !



The Trenton Tiger girls basketball team improved their record with three straight wins to 11-2 as they defeated Bronson January 5, Ponce de Leon January 6 and North Florida Christian Saturday night in Tallahassee.

Trenton hosted Bronson on Thursday as they cruised to a 68-27 District 7 victory. Trenton’s Standrea McHenry was the Tiger’s Player of the Game as the junior forward scored 15 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the win. The Lady Tigers with this victory improved their District record to 7-0.

On Friday night the Tigers went west all the way to Ponce De Leon as they defeated the Pirates in a nail-biter. Trenton’s Taniah Bowers hit a field goal with 1.2 seconds on the clock to give the Lady Tigers the 42-40 victory. The junior point guard was named the Player of the Game for her outstanding play. This was a very competitive game as Trenton had a starter foul out and three other starters finished the game with four fouls each.

On Saturday night the Lady Tigers played North Florida Christian in Tallahassee. The Lady Tigers hit the court running, playing their style of basketball as they ran away with this game 64-36 to hand the 3A Eagles their 5th loss of the season. Trenton’s Thalia Jackson was named the Player of the Game as the senior center shot 15 points and controlled the boards with 17 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.

Trenton traveled to Mayo on Tuesday to take on the Lady Hornets. Trenton will play the Lady Bulldogs in Bell on Friday night at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers will face 9A Dr. Phillips on Saturday in the P K Yonge Invitational basketball tournament in Gainesville. Go Tigers!