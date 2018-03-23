Judge declares mistrial

Share !



Michael Porter was on trial for the alleged murder of Joyce Burrow at the Gilchrist County Courthouse on Monday, March 12, when the Judge Phillip Pena declared a mistrial.

After lunch on Monday the prosecution called an inmate that knew Michael Porter from jail to the stand. The inmate stated that he heard Porter say that he had killed her and she deserved it. The inmate went on to say that Porter also said he had gotten away with it before and he would get away with it again. Earlier when the judge agreed to let the two inmates testify in the case, he had cautioned both the prosecution and defense that they could not ask the inmates about anything that happened before or after the Burrow’s case. Because the inmate stated that Porter had said he had gotten away with it before and he would get away with it again, the Circuit Judge declared a mistrial.

The Joyce Burrow’s family members, including her son who had traveled from West Virginia to attend the trial, were devastated over the mistrial. The family had attended the trial on Friday and were back again on Monday.

Earlier in the morning an FDLE investigator stated that DNA had been found on an item in her bedroom that matched Porter’s DNA.

The murder trial actually began on Friday, March 9, in the Joyce Burrow case. The prosecutor from the States Attorney’s Office, Robert Willis gave the opening statement, saying, Joyce Burrow had a beautiful family and a beautiful life, until her home was broken into on July 24, 2013. Willis went on to say that the state would prove she had been raped and run over by a truck driven by Michael Porter, not once, but twice which resulted in her death.

Michael Ruppert, the defense attorney who was appointed by the court, stated “I have the honor and privilege to represent Michael Porter.” Ruppert stated that no one saw him commit the crime and it was the state’s responsibility to prove that he actually did it.

During Friday afternoon a lot of evidence was presented and the jury heard several people testify. According to the coroner who testified, it appeared that Burrow’s death was caused by being run over by a vehicle two times.

Burrow’s nephew who found her laying in the road, testified. An expert from FLDE testified regarding the tire tracks left in the dirt road at the scene. Photos of the Burrow home, yard and the road were shown.

Joyce Burrow, 55 of Bell was found laying in the roadway in front of her home on July 24, 2013, at 3 a.m. Burrow was later pronounced dead at Shands Hospital.

Known locally as “Ms. Joyce,” Burrow had retired the year before after working at Hitchcock’s Foodway in Trenton for 26 years. After she retired she spent her days baby sitting her nephew’s children who lived across the street from her. Burrow was very close to her family and several of her family members lived very close to her.

The people of Gilchrist County who knew Burrow were heartbroken when they heard the news that she had been murdered back in July 2013.

Michael Darnell Porter, 53, of Archer, was arrested and charged with her Murder. Porter was arrested on August 3, 2013.

The Porter trial is reset for May 7, 2018.