March 22, 2018 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY FLORIDA

Case No.: 2017-CA-000081

MAX and PATRICIA MACHNIK,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

DOUGLAS R. and TERESA J.

BUSHMAN, unknown assigns,

successors in interest, trustees,

or any other person claiming by,

through, under or against

DOUGLAS R. and TERESA J.

BUSHMAN,

Defendants.

_______________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

TO: DOUGLAS R. BUSHMAN and

TERESA J. BUSHMAN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot #14, Red Berry Ranch, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 89, Public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Richard H. Fabiani II, Esq., Chandler, Lang, Haswell & Cole, P. A., the Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 5877, Gainesville, Florida 32627-5877, within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication and filed the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on March 9th, 2018.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

CIVIL DIVISION

112 S. MAIN STREET

TRENTON, FL 32693

By: /s/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

(Clerk Seal)

Publish March 15 and 22, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 21-2018-CP-4

IN RE: ESTATE OF

McCOY JUNIOR HILLIARD,

also known as McCoy J. Hilliard,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order Of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of McCOY JUNIOR HILLIARD, also known as McCoy J. Hilliard, deceased, File Number 21-2018-CP-4, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 ; that the decedent’s date of death was November 13, 2017; that the total value of the estate which consisted of Non-Homestead Real Property only, is $46,765.00, and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order is:

Name

Clyda Mae Hilliard

Address

280 NW 22nd Court

Bell, Florida 32619

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order Of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 15, 2018.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Person Giving Notice:

Clyda Mae Hilliard, Petitioner

280 NW 22nd Court

Bell, Florida 32619

Published March 15 and 22, 2018b.

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0002-TD

Certificate Number:

437.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 7 BLK 20 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 233/366 235/289 240/344 2001/1655 2008/152

Assessed to:

CAROL A STROUP

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0004-TD

Certificate Number:

491.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 13 DESTIN UNREC SUBD 62/639 & 640 82/145 113/574 PIPELINE EASEMENT 209/635 PIPELINE EASEMENT 2006/1241 2006/2658 TAX DEED 201421000748

Assessed to:

WANDA L ROBERTS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0005-TD

Certificate Number:

648.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 4 BLK 46 TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY 2002/421 TAX DEED 2010/1717

Assessed to:

CRYSTAL I LLC GULF GROUP HOLDINGS INC ATT: HANNA GOLDENBERG

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 & April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0006-TD

Certificate Number:

262.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOTS 2 3 6 & 7 BLK 18 SUWANNEE RIVER SUBD 100/310 123/178 161/382-383

Assessed to:

LUCY J HENDRICKS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 & April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0007-TD

Certificate Number:

263.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOTS 2 3 6 BLK 19 SUW RIVER SUBD 2007/2649 2007/2650

Assessed to:

ZACHARY THOMAS SCULKY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0008-TD

Certificate Number:

373.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 62 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD DESC IN METES & BDS DESC CONT 1.01 AC 127/606 215/195 TAX DEED 2006/2462

Assessed to:

RICHARD R HOPPE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0009-TD

Certificate Number:

376.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 77 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 148/144

Assessed to:

CARMEN CRUZ MARIEGO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0010-TD

Certificate Number:

465.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 10 BLK 8 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 118/466 180/244 238/66 285/630

Assessed to:

LUCILLE REBAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0011-TD

Certificate Number:

472.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 4 BLK 11 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 125/313 2005/4974

Assessed to:

JUNIOR DIXON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0012-TD

Certificate Number:

891.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 6 BLK 5 SUN N FUN 47/611 221/387 223/349 231/30 288/555 2003/4312 2003/4313

Assessed to:

MARCIA T GILBERT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0013-TD

Certificate Number:

939.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOTS 9 & 10 BLK 11 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 48/574 91/360 & 362 169/632 2005/2580 2005/6256

Assessed to:

LEON D BROWN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT HOME WORKS OF THE UPSTATE LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0014-TD

Certificate Number:

647.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 4 BLK E B F WILLIAMS ADDIT TO CITY OF TRENTON DB 6/127 4/441 135/117 229/184

Assessed to:

DEBORAH E ELDRED

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT

TO THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATION COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AND THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, and Ordinance No. 92-04, as amended, comments, objections and recommendations concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, and the Local Planning Agency of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on April 3, 2018 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

LDR 18-01, an application by EDA Engineers-Surveyors-Planners, Inc., as agent for Nature Coast Development, LLC, to amend the text of the Land Development Regulations by amending Section 4.10.8 entitled Maximum Height of Structures: No Portion Shall Exceed, to increase the maximum height of structures from forty (40) feet to one hundred (100) feet within the Commercial, General zoning district.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the proposed amendment.

A copy of the proposed amendment is available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, at the City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearings, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, Town Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.855.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

Publish March 22, 2018b.

______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, VIN# 1GCCS1445TK228580, 1996 Chevy S10; VIN#2FTEF14Y9RCA73173, 1994 FORD F150 and VIN#1FTPW14564DB27175 2004 FORD F150, will be sold at Public Auction on April 1st 2018 @ 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Publish March 22, 2018b

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY LOCAL

MITIGATION STRATEGY

COMMITTEE

Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Planning Committee to meet Wednesday April 11, 2018

The Gilchrist County LMS Planning Committee/Work Group will meet at 10 AM on Wednesday April 11, 2018 at the Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center located at 3250 N. US Hwy 129, Bell, FL 32619. The County encourages any interested citizens and business owners to attend and provide input. The Committee guides the preparation of the Gilchrist County LMS, which serves as a plan to reduce the community’s long-term risk for protecting people and their property from the effects of natural disasters and to build a safer and stronger community. Please contact the Gilchrist County Emergency Management Department at: (386) 935-5400 or by email at rsmith@gilchrist.fl.us for more information.

Publish March 22 and 29, 2018b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 24, 2018:

J.B. O’Steen, 6679 NE SR 47, High Springs, FL 32643 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit, number 2-041-218529-4, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1343 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 7S- Range 16E- Sections 32 and 33 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish March 22, 2018b.