March 22, 2018 Obituaries

Mrs. Judith Helen Garner

Judith Helen Garner of Old Town passed away on March 13th peacefully at home.

Mrs. Garner was born Feb 15, 1941 in Renesslaer, Ind. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas “Oscar” Garner. Judy spent the majority of her life in Homestead. She was a Cosmetologist and owner of the Plaza Beauty Salon and J’s Hairstylists in Homestead.

She is survived by seven children, Greg Parker of Old Town, Laura (Skip) Miller of Lake Placid, Tim Parker of High Springs, Jimbo Parker of Homestead, Doug Garner of Nashville, TN, Scott (Amanda) Garner of Cross City, and Crystal Garner of Old Town. Grandchildren, Lauren Coyle, Rachel Parker, James Parker, Scotty Garner, William Garner and Shelby Parker, Chesleigh Garner, and Mason Garner. Two great-grandchildren Claire and Charlotte Coyle.

Mrs. Garner was very active at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cross City. She was compassionate, giving, and loving to all that crossed her path.

Services were held on Monday the 19th of March at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Wimauma alongside her beloved husband at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mr. Harold V. Lindemann

Harold V. Lindemann, 85, of Bell left us on March 9, 2018. Born July 9, 1932 to Laura V. and Henry Lindemann in Englewood, New Jersey. Harold spent his early years in northern New Jersey, then relocated to Pasco County in the late 60’s, then to Gilchrist County in 1996.

A master plumber/pipefitter by trade, Harold is survived by his cherished life partner of 25 years Sandy Krikis, his son Allan of Land O’Lakes; daughter Sharon (Ricky) Ferrell of Crystal River; granddaughter Kristen (Rob) Nisse of Lutz; grandson Joshua, US Air Force; 2 great-grandsons; a niece and the many friends he made wherever he went.

Harold loved his land, gardens and the life he led in rural Gilchrist County. Especially loved the tomatoes he planted everywhere. Always ready to listen and help, he had a rare sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye for everyone. You would always find him out on his riding mowers, Gator or golf cart making the rounds, checking his trees or feeding the deer and wild turkeys. He always had time to stop and chat and pass a pleasant few minutes.

Harold was a wonderful loving life partner, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed and long remembered for his kindness, wisdom and droll sense of humor.

Cremation arrangements were handled by Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_________________

Mr. Gabino Ortiz, Jr.

Gabino Ortiz, Jr., 31, of Williston, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Mr. Ortiz was born in Avon Park on September 30, 1986 to Gabino Ortiz, Sr. and Maria Guadalupe Garcia Ortiz. He moved to Williston from Bronson 8 years ago. Mr. Ortiz was Catholic.

He is survived by his parents, maternal grandmother, Flavia Zalpa of Bronson; brothers, Gabino Ortiz of Bronson, Edgar Noel Ortiz of Bronson, David Ortiz of Bronson and Fidel Ortiz of Bronson; and sister Rosa Ortiz of Williston.

Funeral Services were held at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 3:00 PM. Interment followed at Rosemary Cemetery in Bronson.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mrs. Barbara Demar Wagner

Barbara Demar Wagner passed away peacefully at age 82, in her home on February 18, 2018.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and living in Fort Lauderdale, Barbara and her beloved husband, Harry (Hank) Lee Wagner (pre-deceased her in 2010) bought property in Bell in 1992. After Hank built them a home, Barbara retired from her Broward County job, and joined him. A member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Barbara enjoyed Senior Ladies Sunday School Class and “The Senior Saints” on their many trips. She was also active in the Local AARP chapter. She enjoyed going to plays and loved to travel. Mom will be remembered for her lively spirit, beautiful smile and kind words.

Please join us, her two daughters, Paula Lee Wagner Tripp and Carrie Demar Hogrefe in a “Celebration of Life” to be held at Mt. Nebo on March 24, 2018 @ 10:00 AM. Brother Jimmy R. Corbin will speak. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Haven Hospice or the Family Life Center Project at Mt. Nebo.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.