Trenton man picked up in “Operation Be Mine”

Putnam County Law enforcement announced on Wednesday, March 7, that 14 men were accused of soliciting online for sex with someone they thought was a 14 year old or younger girl.

Among those arrests was Brandon Austin Riggs, 26, who gave Trenton, Florida as his address. It was reported that Riggs is or was a Florida Department of Corrections juvenile detention officer and member of the Florida Army National Guard.

The arrests took place at a home in Putnam County. Gator DeLoach, who is the Putnam County Sheriff, reported that when the men arrived at the home, they were not met by a young girl as they expected. Sheriff DeLouch said, “Instead, they were abruptly met at the door by members of the Putnam County SWAT team.”

This sting operation started back in February when undercover officers pretended to be young girls using social media. This sting operation was set up to catch men trying to find children for sex.

These 14 men ages 18 to 63 traveled from Orlando, Madison, Crescent City and other parts of Florida expecting to meet children for sex. There was also a man from Homerville, Georgia who was arrested.

Living closer to Gilchrist County was Austin Triplett, 23, a college student in Gainesville, who was among those arrested during Operation Be Mine. A man named Gary Simo, who is another suspect caught in Operation Be Mine is a current prison inmate serving a life sentence at the South Bay Correctional Facility. Investigators in this case reported that Simo sent pornography to a minor from a cell phone that had been smuggled into the prison.

“We look forward to prosecuting these cases and, hopefully, removing these folks from our communities” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said after the arrest.