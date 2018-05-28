Share !



Our Gilchrist Rotary 10th Annual Fishing Tournament was our best year yet! Thanks to Allen Clark and the Suwannee Marina for all of the enthusiasm, great food and support for this successful fundraising event for the youth of Gilchrist County.

Friday’s Captain’s Dinner and Calcutta was held at the Salt Creek Restaurant in Suwannee. Anglers enjoyed a delicious BBQ dinner provided by Suwannee Marina and then bid on their favorite boats auctioned by Allen Clark. It was a beautiful and fun evening! There were 38 inshore boats and 14 bass boats in the competition.

Bass and inshore anglers left at first safe light for a day of fishing. The weather was perfect - Suwannee at it’s finest! For the Inshore Division $250 went to Wyatt Thornton for the largest redfish at 7.3 lbs. Biggest speckled trout for $250 went to Mark Heino. Biggest inshore bag of 19.03 lbs. went for $1,000 to Porter and Parrot. $50 was paid to Jennifer Johnson for her big drum of 17.15 lbs. in the trash fish category. Inshore Calcutta paid to Clyde Lewis for $4,200 and $840 went to Cassidy for the inshore random draw.

For the Bass Division there was a tie for big bass at 3.9 lbs. so $250 was split by Tanner Warner and Joey Pate and $250 went to Chris Lee for 2nd biggest bass at 3.5 lbs. Biggest bass bag of 11 lbs. went to Tanner Warner and Michael Craft for $1,000. Bass Calcutta paid $1,280 to Landon Parrish and Bass random draw paid $256 to Little and Williams.

Tournament Chair Charlie Smith was enthusiastic about the success of this year’s event. “We are really trying to showcase friendly competition with the bass and inshore anglers. Every year we do better than the year before!” Charlie also gave a big thank you to Donnie Feagle with Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness for all of his help and support with the Bass Division. The Gilchrist Rotary thanks all of our sponsors, anglers with special thanks to Allen Clark and Donnie Feagle!