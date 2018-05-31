J. M. “Murph” Everett to be Inducted into the FFA Hall of Fame

Share !



Florida FFA is pleased to announce the inductees for the 2018 Florida FFA Hall of Fame. J.M. “Murph” Everett will be one of five who will be inducted at the Florida FFA Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony. The Induction will take place on Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Florida FFA Leadership Training Center in Haines City, Florida.

Mr. Everett began a career in Agricultural Education in 1956 after serving in the US Army in the Korean Conflict. He earned the Army Occupational Medal for Japan and the Korean Service Medal and four Bronze Stars, he obtained the rank of Sergeant. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. Later he received his Master of Science in Supervision and Administration from Nova University.

His teaching career began in 1956 at Lafayette High School, where he taught for many years before transferring to Trenton High School. He was the FFA Advisor in Trenton until 1992.

Mr. Everett built agricultural education programs that enhanced the education and leadership of the students that he taught. He coached many judging teams and encouraged students to participate in the leadership continuums available through the FFA. Mr. Everett’s dedication to the youth in Gilchrist County was extended after his retirement by his election to the Gilchrist County School Board where he served from 1996-2004.

During his time on the Gilchrist County School Board Mr. Everett worked along with a committee to secure funding for the Gilchrist County Agriculture Complex aka the Arena between Trenton and Bell which was built in 2000.

Many students found their vocational calling in agriculture, business, government and other fields due to Mr. Everett’s influence. He always embraced new technology and methodology.

Mr. Everett was a native of Wilcox and a longtime member and Deacon of Bethel Baptist Church. He also served his community as the chairman of the of the Bethel and Jennings Lake Cemeteries as well as a founding member of the Gilchrist County Historical Society.

Mr. Murph Everett passed away on January 10, 2011 at the age of 80.