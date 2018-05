Share !



Trenton High School’s own Lauren Roberts was crowned the 2018 Teen Queen for the Newberry Watermelon Festival on Saturday, May 12. Lauren is the daughter of Franne Martin and Jason Roberts, and she is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Roberts. The 2018 Newberry Watermelon Festival will take place on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the new CountryWay Town Square in Southeast Newberry.