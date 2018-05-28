May 24, 2018 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2015-CA-00081

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC FKA GREENTREE SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RONNIE E. JORDAN A/K/A RON E. JORDAN; HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION, III; UNKNOWN TENANT; IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 7th day of May, 2018, and entered in Case No. 2015-CA-00081, of the Circuit Court of the 8TH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC FKA GREENTREE SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff and RONNIE E. JORDAN A/K/A RON E. JORDAN; HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION, III; and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. TODD NEWTON as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the, SOUTH DOOR OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 112 S. MAIN STREET, TRENTON, FL 32693, 11:00 AM on the 25th day of June, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, SHADY BEND SECOND ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 40 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Dated this 10th day of May, 2018.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk Of The Circuit Court By: /s/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

Choice Legal Group, P.A.

P.O. Box 9908

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33310-0908

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

SERVICE LIST

Case No: 2015-CA-00081

Choice Legal Group, P.A.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

P.O. Box 9908

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33310-0908

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

RONNIE E. JORDAN A/K/A RON E. JORDAN

20222 SOMERSET ACRES LN

SPRING HILL, FL 34610

HOUSEHOLD FINANCE

CORPORATION, III

1200 SOUTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION, FL 33324

UNKNOWN TENANT (S)

5100 NW 55TH AVE

BELL, FL 32619

Publish May 17 and 24, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 17000017CAAXMX

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KAREN MARIE THOMPSON

A/K/A KAREN THOMPSON

A/K/A KAREN FORSYTHE

A/K/A KAREN FORSYTHE THOMPSON A/K/A KAREN MARIE HANSEN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN MARIE THOMPSON A/K/A KAREN THOMPSON A/K/A KAREN FORSYTHE A/K/A KAREN FORSYTHE THOMPSON A/K/A KAREN MARIE HANSEN; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

_________________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure Dated 7 day of May, 2018, and entered in case No. 17000017CAAXMX, of the circuit court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherin NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC is the Plaintiff and KAREN MARIE THOMPSON A/K/A KAREN THOMPSON A/K/A KAREN FORSYTHE A/K/A KAREN FORSYTHE THOMPSON A/K/A KAREN MARIE HANSEN; KEVIN CLYATT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KEVIN CLYATT N/K/A TANJA CLYATT; and UNKNOWN TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. TODD NEWTON as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the, SOUTH DOOR OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 112 S. MAIN STREET, TRENTON, FL 32693, 11:00 AM on the 30 day of July, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

TRACT 12 OF THE UNRECORDED ROLLING OAKS SUBDIVISION IN SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID TRACT 12 BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THE N 1/2, OF THE FOLLOWING LEGAL DESCRIPTION: A TRACT OF LAND LYING IN THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE SE CORNER OF SAID SECTION 3, RUN THENCE N 89°21’40” W, ALONG THE SOUTH SECTION LINE OF SAID SECTION, 33:00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE N 89°21’40” W, ALONG SAID LINE, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 01°34’25” E, 652.09 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89°21’40” E, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 01°34’25” W, 652.09 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Property Address: 6919 SE 70TH AVE TRENTON, FL 32693

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA coordinator, Alachua County and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Dated this 10 day of May, 2018.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

By: /s/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

Publish May 17 and 24, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-59

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR

DEVISEES OF JULIE B. CROSS,

Deceased; TERRY CROSS, as a

surviving heir of Julie B. Cross,

Deceased; and JOHN DOE and

JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants/

Occupants).

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 7, 2018 and entered in Case No. 21-2017-CA-59 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein CAPITAL CITY BANK is the Plaintiff and the Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Julie B. Cross, Deceased, Terry Cross and Tiffany Ann Cross Lee, as surviving heirs of Julie B. Cross Deceased, Todd Newton in his official capacity as Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, and Jason R. White and Jody R. Surprenant as tenants or persons in possession, are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th day of July, 2018, except the Clerk shall not conduct the sale unless a representative of Plaintiff is present, the following described property as set forth in said Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 7, Block 2, MRS. NANNIE HOLMES SECOND ADDITION TO TRENTON, FLORIDA, a Subdivision as per Plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, Page 7 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owners as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

WITNESS MY HAND and the seal of this court on May 10, 2018.

TODD NEWTON

Gilchrist County Clerk of Court

(COURT SEAL)

By: /s/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Court Administration, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Clerk of the Circuit Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, telephone number 352-463-3170, not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding. If hearing impaired (TDD) 1-800-955-8771, or Voice (V) 1-800-955-8770, via Florida Relay Service.

Publish May 17 and 24, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVSION

File Number: 21-2018-CP-000010

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARGUERITE R. LEE,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Marguerite R. Lee, deceased, whose date of death was Febraury 20, 2018. File Number 21-2018-CP-000010, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The name and addresses of the personal representative and the representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA SATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS MAY 17, 2018.

Personal Representative

Jennifer Palmer

3531A SW 29th Terr.

Gainesville, FL 32608

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Gary D. Grunder

Grunder & Petteway, P.A.

23349 Northwest CR 236

Suite 10

High Springs, Florida 32643

(386) 454-1298

Florida Bar I.D. 199486

Primary email:

garygrunder@grunder-petteway.com

Secondary email:

amykenner@grunder-petteway.com

Publish May 17 and 24, 2018b.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2018-CP-15

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICHARD HARVEY PELLETIER, SR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Richard Harvey Pelletier, Sr., deceased, whose date of death was February 19, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 17, 2018.

Personal Representative

Alan Marcel Pelletier

3809 6th Street NE

Hickory, North Carolina 28601

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Star M. Sansone, Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 113103

Dell Salter, P. A.

3940 N.W. 16th Blvd., Bldg. B

Gainesville, FL 32605

Telephone: (352) 416-0090

Fax: (352) 376-7996

E-Mail: star.sansone@dellsalter.com

Secodnary E-Mail:

marissa.helble@dellsalter.com

Published May 17 and 24, 2018b.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 82.801-83.809) herein gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

William Mitchell

Evelyn Jordan

Belinda Houston

David White

Publish May 24 and 31, 2018b

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

LET IT BEE FARMS

Description: Bee Farm

at 5482 NW 55th Avenue

Bell, Florida 32619

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Amanda N. Beach

5482 NW 55th Avenue

Bell, FL 32619

Publish May 24, 2018b

____________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Jonathan Powers

Description: 352 Mowing

at 5227 SW County Road 313

Trenton, Florida 32693

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Jonathan Powers

DBA 352 Mowing

5227 SW County Road 313

Trenton, FL 32693

Publish May 24, 2018b

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 16-00064

DIVISION:

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, IENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, DEXTER C. LEWIS

A/K/A DEXTER CORSON LEWIS, JR.,

DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

____________________/

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated May 14, 2018, and entered in Case No. 16-00064 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida in which Bank of America, N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants claiming by, through, under, or against, Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, Andrew James Lewis a/k/a Andrew J. Lewis, as an Heir of the Estate of Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, David Armstrong Lewis a/k/a David A. Lewis, as an Heir of the Estate of Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, Kristina Holtgren-Lefever a/k/a Kristina Holtgren Lefever, as an Heir of the Estate of Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00AM on the 30th day of July, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE EAST ONE HALF OF THE NORTHEAST ONE QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY FLORIDA, INCLUDING 25 FEET STREET RIGHT OF WAY ON THE SOUTH SIDE, TOGETHER WITH INGRESS AND EGRESS TO STATE ROAD 232.

A/K/A 5210 SE 3RD LANE, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Gilchrist County, Florida this 16th day of May, 2018.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

(COURT SEAL)

By: /S/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accomodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, Fl 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish May 24 and 31, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF

HSI ASSET

SECURITIZATION CORPORATION

TRUST 2006-HE1,

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 16000046CAAXMX

DIVISION:

vs.

WILLIAM TITTEL, et al,

Defendant(s).

__________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO

CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2018, and entered in Case No. 16000046CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida in which DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF HSI ASSET SECURITIZATION CORPORATION TRUST 2006-HEI, is the Plaintiff and William Tittel, G. Gregory Hale, Esq., Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against The Herein named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or Other Claimants are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00AM on the 30th day of July, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

CAMPSITE #100, OF UNIT ONE, WACCASASSA CAMPSITES, IN ACCORDANCE WITH PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 8509 SE 69TH TERRACE, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Gilchrist County, Florida this 16th day of May, 2018.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GIlchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk (CLERK SEAL)

Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

(813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish May 24 and May 31, 2018b

_____________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Published May 24, 2018b.

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 5:30 pm in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, April 30, 2018

2. March Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Possible Sale of Property at

506 NE 6th Avenue

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish May 24, 2018b

_____________