May 24, 2018 Obituaries

Mr. Austin G. “Sammie” Allen, Jr.

Austin G. “Sammie” Allen, Jr. 80 of Kissimmee passed away May 16, 2018.

Mr. Allen was born March 27, 1938 to the late Austin “Sam” Allen and Leila J. Driggers in Cassia. He attended Edgewater and Deland High Schools. Mr. Allen joined the United States Navy in 1956, and served as an electrician 11 years of which were aboard submarines. He retired from the Navy in 1976, as a Chief Petty Officer. He also served in the Merchant Marines after his Naval retirement, he then worked with the Florida Prison System. Mr. Allen later worked in the construction field as a superintendent. He worked on the construction of the Grand Floridian at Walt Disney World in 1987 and 1988. He also constructed many schools and prisons in Florida, Texas, and Massachusetts. Mr. Allen attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cross City Branch.

Mr. Allen is survived by his wife Sue J. Allen, his daughters Vicky (Ken) Jones and Mindy Allen, his sons Dan (Diane) Allen, Beau (Debbie) Allen, and John (Sheila) Allen), 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Larry Allen.

Graveside funeral services were held for Mr. Allen at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in the Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

Mrs. Dorothy P. Caulk

Dorothy P. Caulk, a Florida native and longtime resident of Chiefland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May, 21, 2018. Born on July 8, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Watson and Bertie Brooks Watson of Inverness.

She is the mother of six children, Barbara (Phillip) Templin, Kokomo, Indiana; Martha (Mark) Fisher, Russiaville, Indiana, JW Caulk, Jr., deceased, Alan Caulk, Republic of Philippines, Todd (Kathy) Caulk, Hudson, and Charlie (Susie) Caulk, High Springs. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Caulk is best known for her love of children and families in the Tri-County area. She was the owner/operator of “All My Children Daycare” in Chiefland for over 20 years.

Her viewing is set for Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home in Trenton. Funeral Services will follow on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., a graveside service will be at the Joppa Baptist Church where she will be layed to rest with her beloved late husband, JW Caulk, Sr. (Mr. BJ). All are invited to celebrate the life of this amazing woman.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________________

Mr. Robert W. Sharp

Robert W. Sharp, 80, of Old Town passed away Wednesday May 9, 2018.

Mr. Sharp was born April 2, 1938 to the late Robert and Deeda Sharp in Hardin County, Tennessee. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years. Mary A. Sharp, his surviving children Elizabeth A. Tucker, Monica L. Sharp, Robert E. Sharp, Rhonda D. Burkhardt and Amy M. Huxford, 21 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children Donna J. Marriner, David Allen Hunt, and Elmer H. Hunt.

A memorial service in honor of Mr. Sharp will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

Mr. David A. White, Sr.

David A. White, Sr., 68 of Bell went to be with God on May 4th. He was in his home surrounded by the love of his family.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Jean, brothers Sonny and Billy and sisters Mary and Bonnie.

David is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Lorene, son David White, Jr., daughters Kristina Griblin (Dusty) and Alisun Branson. Grandchildren, that lit his world, Lilia and Julia Hynes and Brayden and Gabby Branson; brother-in-law Floyd (Cathy) Underhill, brothers Bob and Richard White and sister Sandy Pitts.

A celebration of life was held May 12th.