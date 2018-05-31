May 31, 2018 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 82.801-83.809) herein gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

William Mitchell

Evelyn Jordan

Belinda Houston

David White

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 16-00064

DIVISION:

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, IENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, DEXTER C. LEWIS

A/K/A DEXTER CORSON LEWIS, JR.,

DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

____________________/

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated May 14, 2018, and entered in Case No. 16-00064 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida in which Bank of America, N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants claiming by, through, under, or against, Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, Andrew James Lewis a/k/a Andrew J. Lewis, as an Heir of the Estate of Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, David Armstrong Lewis a/k/a David A. Lewis, as an Heir of the Estate of Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, Kristina Holtgren-Lefever a/k/a Kristina Holtgren Lefever, as an Heir of the Estate of Dexter C. Lewis a/k/a Dexter Corson Lewis, Jr., deceased, are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00AM on the 30th day of July, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE EAST ONE HALF OF THE NORTHEAST ONE QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY FLORIDA, INCLUDING 25 FEET STREET RIGHT OF WAY ON THE SOUTH SIDE, TOGETHER WITH INGRESS AND EGRESS TO STATE ROAD 232.

A/K/A 5210 SE 3RD LANE, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Gilchrist County, Florida this 16th day of May, 2018.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

(COURT SEAL)

By: /S/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accomodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, Fl 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF

HSI ASSET

SECURITIZATION CORPORATION

TRUST 2006-HE1,

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 16000046CAAXMX

DIVISION:

vs.

WILLIAM TITTEL, et al,

Defendant(s).

__________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO

CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 19, 2018, and entered in Case No. 16000046CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida in which DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF HSI ASSET SECURITIZATION CORPORATION TRUST 2006-HEI, is the Plaintiff and William Tittel, G. Gregory Hale, Esq., Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against The Herein named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or Other Claimants are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00AM on the 30th day of July, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

CAMPSITE #100, OF UNIT ONE, WACCASASSA CAMPSITES, IN ACCORDANCE WITH PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 8509 SE 69TH TERRACE, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Gilchrist County, Florida this 16th day of May, 2018.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GIlchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk (CLERK SEAL)

Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

(813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, June 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator’s Report

8. Attorney’s Report

9. Clerk’s Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Attorney; SP 2018-02, Preliminary Development Plan Approval for Ben Keeler/Keeler Roofing LLC

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Attorney; SUP 2018-02 request by SR26 Solar Farm, LLC and Tonya R. Rood Trustee for a SUP for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture 2 (A-2) Land Use Category

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on June 25, 2018 at 5:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, for consideration of approval of the following described Site and Development Plan

SP 2018-02

SITE AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN APPROVAL REQUESTED BY APPLICANT PKS HOLDINGS, LLC FOR AN AMENDMENT TO THE APPROVED EXISTING SITE AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN SP 2017-04; AMENDING THE EXISTING SITE PLAN TO PROVIDE FOR A DRIVE-THROUGH WINDOW, RELOCATION OF EXISTING HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACE, KITCHEN ADDITION TO EXISTING STRUCTURE, AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS.

The property subject to this application is described as: Lot 2, Block 57, of the Town of Trenton, Florida, according to the Original Survey filed in the Office of the Clerk of Gilchrist County, Florida, and according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book A, Page(s) 1, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Tax Parcel Number 16-10-15-0048-0057-0020.

The application for the proposed Site and Development Plan Approval may be inspected by the public at the Trenton City Hall, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday. Members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing and provide public comments. For more information, please contact Trenton City Hall at Telephone Number 352-463-4000.

Notice is given pursuant to Section 286.0105, Florida Statutes, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board at this public meeting , you will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. In accordance with Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, any person with a disability requiring reasonable accommodation in order to attend this meeting should provide a written request or call Mr. Lyle Wilkerson, City Manager, at Trenton City Hall, telephone number 352-463-4000 at least 48 hours prior to the public meeting.

POSITION VACANCY

SUMMER INTERN

The City of Trenton, Florida is seeking an Intern to work 20-25 hours per week through the summer months. Salary: $8.25 per hour. Computer literacy and experience with Microsoft Office is required. Applicant must pass pre-employment fingerprint, criminal background check, drug screening and physical exam.

A City of Trenton employment application (available at City Hall or online at www.trentonflorida.org) must be completed and mailed, hand delivered, emailed, or faxed to the attention of:

Lyle Wilkerson, City Manager

RE: Summer Intern

114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Phone: 352-463-4000

Fax: 352-463-4007

Email: citymanager@trentonflorida.org

THE CITY OF TRENTON IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER AND A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

