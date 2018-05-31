May 31, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. William Tivis Hurley

William Tivis Hurley, 81, of Bell passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Mr. Hurley was born on March 8, 1937, to the late George and Laura Hurley in Grundy, Virginia.

He is survived by his sons, William Hurley, Jr. and Robin Hurley of Bell, Jonathan Hurley and Tammy Gidden of Fanning Springs; daughter Jennifer Maloy and Russell Boos of Bell; stepdaughter Vickie Sulley of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. Mr. Hurley is preceded in death by his wife Jennie Hurley and granddaughter Tiara Burleigh.

A memorial service for Mr. Hurley will be held 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Wannee Landing at Suwannee River.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Homes Chiefland and Cross City.

Mrs. Ellen Yvonne Mathews

Ellen Yvonne Mathews of Bell, better known as Ms. Jit passed away on Tuesday, May 22 at 2:40 a.m. while at Haven Hospice in Lake City, she was 78. Ms. Jit had retired as a teacher from Bell Middle High School. She had been many things, mother, homemaker, farmer, VBS and Sunday school teacher, a substitute, and an inspiration. In her 40s, Ms. Jit returned to college to complete her Bachelor’s degree.

After obtaining her English degree at the University of Florida, Ms. Jit spent 17 years sharing her love of writing and poetry with middle school students at Bell, including receiving a commendation from the governor for her class’ scores on the state writing test. One of her former students said it best, “she kept us in check without crushing our spirits.” Ms. Jit related well to all her students and many have contacted her family to mourn her passing.

Ms. Jit was involved in many ways in her community. She served as a Booster Club member for Bell High School, on the PTA, on several Church committees at Priscilla Baptist including the Pillars after her retirement. Ms. Jit enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts and travelling. She’d been as far as Taipei, Taiwan but most often enjoyed jaunts to the mountains with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband and former Gilchrist County School Board Member, Elvin Lee Mathews of Bell and her son, Elvin Tyrone “Sam” Mathews of Bell.

She is survived by her three daughters; Tawnya (Kimmy) Jenkins, Terry (Rick) Carnley and Tiffany (Tim) Liles, her seven grandchildren; Shannon, Jarod, Tamara, Ashton, Terek, Samantha and Taria as well as her four great-grandchildren; Marisa, Corbin, Zane and Maci.

We celebrate the life of this wonderful woman who touched many lives with her sense of humor and strong will. The family appreciates all the outpouring of love and empathy and know that Jit is watching over all of us now from Heaven. Thank you for all that you have done for us in this time of mourning. A special thank you to Bro. Paul Watson, Watson Funeral Homes, Priscilla Baptist Church, and her Pall Bearers; Jason Johnson, Jarod Carnley, Channing Daniels, Garrett Floyd, Jacob Floyd, and Terek Liles for making sure her service went smoothly. Thank you, Joy Powell, and others for lending your talents and Ashton and Samantha Mathews for the slide show. Thank you to Marty’s Design and Marty and George Langford for the Floral Arrangements.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Mathews were held at 4:00 PM on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Priscilla Baptist Church with Brother Paul Watson officiating. Interment followed at Priscilla Baptist Church Cemetery.



Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mr. Mitchel Monroe Newman

Mitchel Monroe Newman, 75, of Chiefland passed away May 22, 2018.

Mr. Newman was born October 29, 1942 to the late Elzie and Verdie Newman in Dixie County, but he had lived in the Chiefland area since 1995 after moving there from Lexington, Kentucky. He had retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant, and then worked as a Program Manager with General Dynamics.

Mr. Newman was associated with the First Baptist Church of Chiefland. In his spare time enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Mr. Newman is survived by his wife JoAnn Newman, his son Jason Moore of Fayetteville, Georgia, his daughters Sammie Dee (Rick) Selph of Avon Park, Jerrie Ann Shirey of Avon Park, Terri Lynn Bohlman of Perry, and Jessica Errin (Patrick) Libby of Avon Park, his brothers W.O. Newman of Salem and Pete Nelson Newman of Bennetsville, South Carolina; his sisters Bobbie Jean Gibbs of Scottsville, Kentucky, Wanda Jones of Trenton, Gloria Faye Ciesynski of Salem, and Sherry Renfroe of Leesburg, Alabama, 17 grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Newman were held 10:00 AM Friday, May 25, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland, with Reverend Gordon Keller officiating. Interment followed at the Long Pond Cemetery outside of Chiefland. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City.

