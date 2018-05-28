Rodeo Season ends well for Jones Sisters

Share !



Jordyn and Jayme Jones wrapped up their first season participating in the South Eastern Little Britches Rodeo.

Jordyn, age 9, won the Champion Pole Bender buckle for the Little Wrangler class, as well as earning the Reserve Champion for Barrels and Goat Untying for the same class which is for youth ages 5-9.

Jayme, age 4, won the All Around Champion buckle for the Trail Hand class. The Trail Hand Class is made up of 3-5 year olds. Hers was the only buckle given out in this class.

Jordyn had a great rodeo season and as of April 13, 2018 she was ranked fifth in the nation as a rookie in the Little Wranglers class and has qualified for nationals. The NLBRA or National Little Britches Rodeo Association finals will be held at the Lazy E arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma beginning July 10 through July 15.

Jordyn and Jayme are coached by their grandfather Pinky Jones at J Cross Ranch FL in Southeast Gilchrist County. They are the daughters of Justin and Christy Jones.

The Southeast Little Britches Rodeo Association or SELBRA is a sanctioned chapter of the National Little Britches Rodeo Association, the oldest youth rodeo association in the country. SELBRA is devoted to the promotion of junior rodeo and continued support and encouragement of the youth contestants throughout the Southeast region of the United States. Many of the members are from Florida and Georgia.