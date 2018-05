Share !



Southwest Georgia Oil President Glennie Bench and Mike Harrell, the company’s CEO, are shown cutting the ribbon at the Grand Opening of SunSpot Market on Thursday, May 17. Southwest Georgia Oil is the parent company of SunStop Market in Trenton. Patrons of the store enjoyed lots of free samples from the deli. Nettles Sausage Company was giving away sausage sandwiches. The grand opening event included extra good prices, prizes and free facing painting for the children.