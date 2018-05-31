Tigers defeated 4-2 in rain-delayed state semi-final

Share !



Photo by Lauren Roberts

The Trenton Tigers weathered the storms of the Class 1A State Baseball Finals but lost 4-2 in a rain delayed semi-final game to Madison County on Friday night. The Port St Joe Tiger Sharks defeated the Cowboys on Monday 4-0.

Madison County took a 4-0 lead into the 3rd inning when Trenton scored 1 run. The Tigers scored 1 other run in the 5th inning. This game began at 10 a.m. Friday morning and went through several rain delays and finally finished the game Friday night after beginning the last time in the 6th inning at 7:30 p.m.

Trenton’s Landon Kennedy began the game on the mound as he threw 2 innings allowing 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks and 1 strike out. Sophomore Trent Becker was handed the ball for the Tigers in the 3rd inning as he struck out 2, allowed 3 walks and 1 hit in the final four innings.

The Tigers at the plate were led by senior Chase Malloy as the St John River State College signée had 2 hits and 2 stolen bases. Trey Sanchez had 1 hit and 1 RBI. Blake Hall had 1 hit and scored 1 run. Wyatt Langford had 1 hit and 1 RBI in this game. Senior Daniel Plank scored 1 run for Trenton. The Tigers finished the season at 21-7, won the District 7-1A and the Region 4 baseball titles. Go Tigers.