Trenton girls are 1A runner-up champions

Photo by Mary Ann Johnson

The Trenton girls softball team competed in the 1A state final on Thursday and were defeated 2-1 by Wewahitchka.

The Gators put up 2 runs in the first inning. The Lady Tigers’ Hallie Bryant scored 1 run in the 6th as the sophomore shortstop stole a base to advance to third. Bryant had 2 hits in this game. Jenny Lynn Johnson had 1 hit for the Lady Tigers. Josie NesSmith had an RBI for the 26-4 Tigers. Trenton’s Darian Ingram went the distance for the Tigers as she had 1 strikeout, allowed 1 earned run and walked 5 hitters.

The Tigers ended their remarkable 2018 season with a 26-4 record, as they suffered 1 loss to 5A Keystone, 2 losses to 7A Columbia and an upset to the Class 1A State Champs. The Tigers won the District 7 and Region 4 Titles.

Trenton defeated Madison County 6-3 to advance to the final game on Thursday. Holmes County bowed to Wewahitchka, 1-0 allowing the Gators into the final game. The Tigers were struck by stormy weather as rain and muddy field conditions took an adverse effect on the Tigers brand of play. Congratulation Tigers, 2018 was a season for the record book. Go Tigers.