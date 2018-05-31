Trenton High’s 2018 Graduation

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Trenton High School 2018 senior class graduated on Friday, May 25. The graduation ceremony was moved from Tiger Stadium to the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion due to rainy weather.

Graduation went off smoothly even after the location change, and the senior class was very happy to receive their diplomas.

Jackson Feather, the class president, welcomed the guests and shared a few thoughts with his fellow classmates.

Class Salutatorian Sarah Johnson addressed her class saying, “The future is really up to you.”

Valedictorian Trevor Noyes spoke of his community saying, “We have grown up in one of the most supportive communities around.” He told his fellow classmates to not worry about the small stuff and to remember “All of us are writing our own story, how do we want people to remember us.” He went on to quote 1 John 2:17, “The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever.

Principal Cheri Langford told the seniors that she was proud of them and all their accomplishments. “Believe that you can and you will.” Langford reminded the seniors to remember they are “Gilchrist Strong” as they leave THS.

Those who attended graduation couldn’t help but realize there were a few missing seniors. All 91 of Trenton’s seniors were not at graduation due to the State Baseball playoffs in Ft. Myers.

The 2018 Class Motto reads, “Our lives are before us, the past is behind us, but our memories are forever with us.”