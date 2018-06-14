2018 4-H Summer Camps fun for local youth

Share !



Summer will be busy for local 4-Hers as they attend a choice of six camps.

2018 4-H Summer Camps feature a Beginner Cooking Camp, Advanced Cooking Camp, Kabob Camp, 4-H Camp at Cherry Lake, All About Animals Camp, Crafty Creations Camp and 4-H University at the UF Campus.

Most of the camps are already full but if you need additional information or information about becoming a 4-H club member in Gilchrist County please call 463-3174.