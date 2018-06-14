32 year old Bell native loses his life Saturday after altercation

Share !



Joshua Lee Akins of Bell passed away on Saturday, June 9, after Akins went to a residence located at 7799 SE 30th Street, Newberry (in Gilchrist County). An individual at the residence and Akins got into an altercation.

According to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office the altercation led to shots being fired, Akins later died at the residence due to his injuries from a gun shot wound.

Individuals and witnesses located at the scene were interviewed and the investigation is continuing.

Investigators from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office are working together on this case and still collecting information.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office has reported that, at this time, there have been no criminal charges filed in this case.

The home where Akins died is located off of County Road 337, near the Seven Hills Farm area, in Eastern Gilchrist County.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz would like to remind everyone that this was an isolated incident and to keep the families of all those involved in their prayers.