Adam Smith to represent Gilchrist at Farm Bureau District Youth Speech Contest

Local Farm Bureau President Roy Wilson shown on left presenting a check to Adam Smith of Trenton Senior FFA. Adam entered the 2018 Farm Bureau Youth Speech Contest. His speech was about the future of American agriculture in the year 2050. Adam stated that technology could make the difference in a starving nation and a well fed nation in the years to come. Adam presented his speech to the Gilchrist County Farm Bureau Board during their June 8th meeting. Adam will move on to the Farm Bureau district competition next with his winning speech. Adam received a $200 check from Gilchrist Farm Bureau and the Trenton FFA Chapter received a check for $100. All District winners will receive a plaque at Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting. For the State competition, the first place winner will receive $500 and the second place winner will receive $250.