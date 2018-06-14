Coots arrested and charged with Dealing in Stolen Property

Share !



Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz announces the arrest of 32-year-old Joshua Melvin Coots, date of birth June 28, 1985.

Coots was arrested on Friday, May 31, 2018 in Fanning Springs, Florida for dealing in stolen property and being in possession of items from recent burglaries in Gilchrist County. Coots is also a suspect in other burglaries which have occurred within the county.

Due to the recent rash of burglaries, GCSO personnel were conducting investigations throughout Fanning Springs at which time a foot pursuit ensued. Lt. S. Douglas, Investigator W. Ponce, Sgt. A. Gaston and Deputy W. Holder gave chase.Coots was apprehended by Lt. S. Douglas and then transported to the Gilchrist County Jail, where he was charged with Dealing in Stolen Property. Bond was set at $75,000 by Judge Sheree H. Lancaster.

Anyone with information pertaining to burglaries within Gilchrist County, please contact the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 463-3181. Callers may remain anonymous if they so choose.

Note: The charges against Joshua Melvin Coots are allegations only and have yet to be proven in a court of law.