Denny George to head up Central Florida Electric

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Denny George of Trenton will be heading up Central Florida Electric which serves Gilchrist, Dixie and Levy Counties with electrical service. The position was advertised in February of this year. After an extensive process, George was chosen by the Board of Trustees.

According to a news release from CFEC, Barbara Townsend of Bell and a longtime Trustee and President of CFEC stated, “We look forward to working with Mr. George to provide our members with the power they need. His knowledge of the energy business in this general service area is invaluable. This knowledge and leadership will serve us well into the future.”

George is a native of Starke, Florida and his wife of 30 years, Hallie, is originally from Palatka. When they moved to Trenton they had three sons still living at home. Their sons Will, OJ and Matthew all graduated from Trenton High School. Their oldest son, Alan lives with his family in New Smyrna Beach.

When asked about his new job as Executive Vice President and General Manager, George said he likes that the cooperative is member focused and that he will have a chance to work with people that he fellowships with and worships with. He and his wife are members of First Baptist Church of Chiefland where he serves as Interim Worship Leader.

George comes to Central Florida Electric Cooperative from Duke Energy, where he worked as a Senior Account Executive from 2005 until now out of the Trenton Office. Before Duke he worked for Florida Power and Light in the Juno Beach Office as their Strategic Communications Manager. George started with Florida Power and Light soon after earning his B.S.E.E. in 1985, specializing in Semi-Conductor Physics from the University of Florida.

Andy Hines was the head of a power company for years. George said he hopes to follow in his footsteps. Andy Hines who said, “Management is the endless navigation in a sea of ignorance. Leadership is to sail a ship through rough seas standing side by side at the helm with the people you work with.” George said he is keen on leadership over management and leadership is what he hopes to bring to Central Florida Electric. George thinks his nearly 34 years with power companies will be helpful. He stated that he is looking forward to filling the position that he had someday hoped to have at CFEC. According to George, the local cooperative has been well managed and is well established. CFEC has around 90 employees at the present time.

The George family is well established in the area, having worked with the Gilchrist County Education Foundation, the Levy County Education Foundation, as well as Chambers of Commerce in Gilchrist, Chiefland and Dixie. George has also been very involved with Friends of Children, where he served as President at one time. Friends of Children is a support group for Florida Baptist Children’s Homes.

Staying in touch with the communities served by CFEC, which not only include the Tri-County area, but also portions of Alachua, Lafayette and Marion Counties is important to George

Denny George will be replacing Mike Campbell who has served as Executive Vice President and General Manager since 2005.

CFEC was established in 1936 and serves just over 35,000 members.