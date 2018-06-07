Fallen Heroes Memorial Festival to be held Saturday June 23

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Festival will be held on Saturday, June 23, at the Rodeo Arena. The event begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

The whole family is invited to come out and enjoy a day of fun and fellowship at the festival. Some of the fun events planned for the festival are a first responders donut eating contest, dunk a cop, and K9 demonstrations. The children will enjoy bounce houses and water slides. A car show, bike show, game booths, silent auction, raffles and more will be included in the festival.

All proceeds for this festival will be used to purchase a memorial wall for the fallen deputies of Gilchrist County. The wall will include Deputy Taylor Lindsey and Sergeant Noel Ramirez who was killed on April 19, 2018.

If you would like to be a vender at this event or make a donation, please email amh41988@gmail.com.

Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and up and all children under 12 are free. The Rodeo Arena is located at 4050 US129 between Trenton and Bell.

This event is supported by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, so come to the Arena on June 23 and support our fallen heros and our Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.