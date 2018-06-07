First political meet and greet held last week

Share !



Local voters and candidates turned out for the Gilchrist Republican Candidate Meet and Greet last Thursday evening, May 31. Most of the 2018 local candidates came out to visit with voters and make a short speech about themselves, their abilities and experiences.

The four County Commission candidates in the District 2 race were all at the Meet and Greet. Candidates Robert Clemons, Bill Martin, Richard Fuller and John Yencho all spoke to the crowd. The County Commission candidates spoke about the future of Gilchrist County and how they hoped it will or will not develop in the future. The District 2, County Commission Seat has no incumbent in the race. District 2 is currently held by D. Ray Harrison who will be retiring after this term.

The District 4, County Commission seat only has one candidate so far and that is the incumbent Marion Poitevint, (R).

Two of the School Board incumbents Christie McElroy, District 1 and Michelle Walker Crawford, District 3, whose seats are up for election this year spoke about the state of Gilchrist County Schools, future building projects at Trenton High and other education related topics.

Deen Lancaster, District 5 seat is also up for election this year. At this time no school board incumbents have opposition.

Gilchrist Republicans treated those attending the Meet and Greet to a nice dinner including homemade desserts. The event was held at the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club.

Official qualifying week is June 18 from noon until June 22 at noon. At this time all candidates that are running are either running in nonpartisan races or are Republicans.

Primary book closing is July 30, for those wanting to vote in the 2018 Primary Election they must register before the book closes.

Early voting will be held August 18 to 25 and the Primary Election will be held August 28.

As of June 1, 2018 there were 3,398 registered Democrats and 6,307 registered Republicans, 1,844 other party affiliates for a total of 11,549 registered voters in Gilchrist County.

Florida Department of State reported statewide voter registration as of April 30, 2018 at 12,914,406. Total includes 4,555,773 registered Republicans, 4,798,973 registered Democrats, 76,953 registered Minor Parties, and 3,482,707 registered No Party Affiliation.