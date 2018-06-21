Foundation hears from Mini Grant recipient Tanya Rood

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County held a Board Meeting on June 13. At the meeting they heard about how mini grant recipient Tanya Rood used her $500 grant to better the lives of her students. Rood reported that she had purchased a high quality printer, card paper as well as Velcro which she uses to make flash cards and books for her students. She also said that she planned to use the remainder of her money to buy software for a computer program some of her students use on their ipads. Rood reported that a non-verbal student in her classroom had learned to read using the program. Rood works with special needs students in an ESE self-contained room. Tanya Rood was the Trenton Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She has been with the Gilchrist County School District for 24 years, serving all of those years in Pre-K or ESE. Through the years she has worked at both Bell and Trenton Elementary Schools.

Rani Rhodes, who has been teaching for 30 years and is currently teaching 5th grade science at Bell Elementary, she was the BES Teacher of the year. She sent in a report that stated her grant money was used to buy supplies for science experiments and demonstrations. Rhodes wrote that she likes to engage her students with visual demonstrations and hands on activities to foster interest and excitement about science.

Another topic covered at the meeting was the upcoming Scholarship Showdown, which will be held on August 10, in Fanning Springs. Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be picked up at Gilchrist County Courthouse, Capital City Bank, Ameris Bank, and Drummond Community Bank. Also many of the Board Members also have tickets. The donation for a ticket is $100.

The Education Foundation also host the annual Teachers Luncheon at the beginning of the school year. This year’s luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, August 2.