Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants find $70,000 worth of marijuana

Early on the morning of June 22, patrol units responded to a call for service with a subsequent investigation at a residence in Southeast Gilchrist. Sgt. Windy Ponce was notified and responded to the scene as well. Sgt. Ponce, along with the assistance of Sgt. Edwin Jenkins, then obtained a warrant to search the residence.

The search warrant proved successful and revealed approximately $70,000 worth of marijuana and approximately $20,000 worth of marijuana cultivating equipment. As of right now, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

More information will be released as the investigation continues. GCSO remains committed to making Gilchrist County a drug free county.