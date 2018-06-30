Gilchrist home destroyed by fire

Share !



On June 19, 2018, at 10:46 a.m. a homeowner called 911 stating his house located on SW 86th Way (near Hart Springs) Trenton, Florida was on fire. The home was a 2-story residence located on the Suwannee River, and the caller stated the entire lower level was fully engulfed in flames. The resident was able to evacuate his home safely without injury.

Crews from Gilchrist County Fire Rescue, Trenton Fire Department, and Fanning Springs Fire Rescue arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and threatening a nearby residence. Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire, limiting any further damage to nearby structures. Unfortunately, the involved home was considered a total loss. Responding firefighters were able to draft water from the nearby Suwannee River to help extinguish the home.

The preliminary investigation of the cause and origin of the home fire suggests this was an accidental fire that started on the lower level of the home. Arson is not suspected at this time. No injuries were reported during this incident.