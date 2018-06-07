Josie NesSmith Chosen to Represent 2018 FACA All Star Softball

Share !



Submitted

Josie NesSmith of Trenton High School was chosen to represent the North team in the 2018 FACA All Star Softball Game held at Florida Southern University in Lakeland on June 1 and 2.

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) has all star competition for 9 different sports each year. There were 64 players from the entire state broken up into the North, South, East and West. All of the kids chosen were seniors and nearly all of them are already signed to play at various colleges and universities across the Southeast. It was great competition for Josie as she is preparing to go to Anderson University in August.

The North beat the East 4-2 and the West 3-2. Trenton Coaches Todd Bryant, Clint Anderson and Ben Jacmein were nominated as coaches to represent the North team.