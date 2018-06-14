June 14, 2018 Legals

Share !



REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PARK LIGHTING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Trenton is accepting bids until 5:00 pm Friday, June 22, 2018 in City Hall located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. Final bid selection will be made by the Community Redevelopment Agency at the CRA Meeting on June 25, 2018, at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

To obtain Scope of Work visit www.trentonflorida.org, or email your request to Pat Watson at pwatson@trentonflorida.org. If you have questions regarding the Request For Proposals contact Pat Watson at 352-463-4000.

Publish June 7 and June 14, 2018b

INVITATION TO BID

STREET IMPROVEMENT

The City of Trenton hereby gives notice that bids will be accepted from qualified bidders for the following work:

Improvement to NE 1st Avenue between SR 129/Main Street and NE 1st Street to include:

Road mill and repaving (1,012 SY)

Mill and haul off-site 1.5” roadway

Sweep and clean

Tack existing asphalt at rate of .10 gal per SY

Pave road with 1.5” of SP 12.5 hot mix asphalt and compact

Move and reset concrete bumper stops

Restripe parking spaces with FED spec traffic paint

Bids will be received until 5:00 pm (local time), Friday, June 22, 2018. Bids may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed to:

City of Trenton – Bid 18-06

114 N. Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Email: pwatson@trentonflorida.org

Final bid selection will be made by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on June 25, 2018 at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton. City of Trenton staff may review bids prior to their review at public hearing in order to communicate with the seller regarding specifications, pricing, etc.

The City requires that the work to be performed by a State of Florida licensed contractor, proof of liability insurance in an amount no less than $1,000,000.00 and information regarding whether bidder holds Worker’s Compensation Coverage.

Publish: June 7 and June 14, 2018b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 2018-CP-0020

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JULIA ROSE SYSSKIND___,

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JULIA ROSE SYSSKIND, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 7, 2018.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

A. Leigh Cangelosi, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 425494

P.O. Box 214

Bell, FL 32619

Phone: (352) 463-0300

Email: leighcangelosi@hotmail.com

Petitioner:

Angela Pridgeon

258 Gallon Rd.

Monticello, FL 32344

Published June 7 and June 14, 2018b.

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, June 18, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator’s Report

8. Attorney’s Report

9. Clerk’s Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Hugh Thomas, SRWMD Executive Director and Katie Kelly, presentation of Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT)

4:30 p.m. Rod Smith, Attorney; Opioid Litigation Discussion

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish June 14, 2018b

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD MEETING

The City of Trenton Planning and Zoning Board will meet on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Planning and

Zoning Board Meeting

Minutes, November 20,

2017

D. Action Items

1. CP 2018-01 - Richard &

Ellen Moore, 1426 N.

Main Street

a. Comprehensive Plan

Amendment

b. Zoning Map Change

2. SP 2018-10 - Elle Concina

Expansion

E. Public Comments

F. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle WIlkerson

City Manager

Publish June 14, 2018b.

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: July 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish June 14, 2018b.

Nature Coast Regional Water Authority

Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Publish June 14, 2018b.

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on June 28, 2018 at 10 A.M.

*AUCTION WILL OCCUR WHERE EACH VEHICLE IS LOCATED*

2003 NISSAN, VIN# 3N1AB51A63L730444

Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicles contact Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc, (954) 920-6020

*ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE*

Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction

LIC # AB-0001256