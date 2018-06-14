June 14, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Sandra Ann Akins

Sandra Ann Akins, 56, of Trenton passed away June 7, 2018.

Mrs. Akins was born June 21, 1961 in Daytona Beach, but had lived in the Trenton area for over 13 years, after moving here from Citrus County. She was a member of Otter Creek Baptist Church, and in her spare time enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Akins is survived by her husband Francis Akins, her sons Frank Akins of Bronson and Larry Glover of Orlando, her daughters Suzanne Bottoms of Williston, Rebecca Hood of Bronson, April Glover of Tampa, and Savannah Wilson-Brown of Chiefland, her parents James and Janice Ashley of Gulf Hammock, her brother Jim Ashley, her sister Susan Dreggors, three grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Graveside services for Mrs. Akins were held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 11, 2018 at the Red Level Cemetery in Crystal River, with Reverend Billy Keith officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mr. Joshua Lee Akins

Joshua Lee Akins of Bell, FL passed away on June 9, 2018. He was 32 years old. Josh was born in Gainesville, FL on May 13, 1986 to Wayne and Kathy Akins and was a lifelong resident of Bell. He was a welder in the Machine Fabrication Industry. He was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church and he loved to hunt and fish.

Josh is survived by his parents and by his wife, Veronica Landrum Akins; his daughters, Hailee Akins and Brylee Akins; his sons, J.J. Akins, Blayne Rhodes, Trevor Rhodes and Haiden Rhodes and his sister, Jenny Akins; all of Bell, FL and his brother, Jeff (Lacey) Akins of CA. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Derek and Dylan Akins, Zack and Alyssa Edmonds and Luke Thornton.

Funeral Services for Josh will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Corbin officiating. Interment to follow at Bell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

_____________________

Mr. Wayne Wesley Godwin

Mr. Wayne Wesley Godwin passed away unexpectedly in Saint Cloud Regional Hospital on June 5, 2018 in Saint Cloud at the age of 73.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ila Vann-Godwin, of High Springs, his brother Bobby Godwin (Doris) of Lake City, his daughters Sherelle Kendrick of Alachua, Angie Stokes (Dwight) of Lake City, and Dede Cline (Chris) of High Springs; sons, Wayne Wesley “Bo” Godwin, Jr. (Bri) of Saint Cloud and Richard Barry (Lorie) of Ocoee. Wayne was also Papa to eighteen (18) grandchildren and ten (10) great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Louise Swails of Fort White, his father, Wesley Alexander Godwin of Hawthorne and step-father Frank Eldrigde Swails of Fort White.

Wayne was born on November 28, 1944 in Gainesville to Wesley and Louise. He graduated from Fort White High School in 1962. After moving to Alachua, Wayne began working for Gainesville Regional Utilities from which he retired in 2002. Following retirement, Wayne volunteered his time to Gilchrist County School Board as a substitute bus driver, driving Bell and Trenton students to sporting events across Florida.

There was a celebration of Wayne’s life on June 9, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Evans-Carter Funeral Home in High Springs.

_____________________

Mr. Eugene “Gene” Van Aernam

Eugene “Gene” Van Aernam, 78, of Old Town, passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Gene was born September 19, 1939 in Stuart, Iowa. He lived most of his life in Dixie County where he was a logger, tractor salesman and the owner and operator of Gene Van Aernam Trucking. He formerly served 2 terms on the Dixie County School Board. He enjoyed serving the Lord and was a member of Salt Creek Baptist Church. He spent several years in Franklin, NC at his cabin that he loved. His passion in life was serving the Lord by helping others. He was taught to play the harmonica by his grandfather and enjoyed playing and singing with his sons. He loved everyone and was loved by everyone.

Gene is survived by his wife Shirley Van Aernam; sons, Frankie Van Aernam (Tammie), Wayne-o Van Aernam (Karen) and Kimbo Van Aernam (Katrina), all of Cross City; step-sons, Clint Johnson (Jennifer), David Welch (Anna) and Joseph Glenn Welch (Teresa); step-daughters, Pam Pate (Lewis), Toma Michael (Gregory), Dana Corbin (Kenny) and Lynda Kinsey (Dale); brother Jack Van Aernam (JoAnn) of Old Town; sister Karen Coons (Gene) of Cross City; 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Coons, Rev. Jason Jones and Rev. Everette Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation was held Tuesday evening, June 12, 2018, at Rick Gooding Funeral Home between the hours of 6 :00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Homes Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________