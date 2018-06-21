June 21, 2018 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT

AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, June 25, 2018, at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes—February 26, 2018,

CRA Meeting

E. Action Items

1. SE Park Upgrade Bids

F. Discussion Items

1. Community Center Upgrade

2. NW 1st Avenue, NW City

Parking Lot, NW 2nd Avenue

& NE 3rd Avenue Paving

Project

3. Downtown Facade Grants

G. Public Comments

H. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish June 21, 2018b.

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session on Monday, June 25, 2018, at 5:30 pm, or soon thereafter as possible, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, June 11, 2018

E. Action Items

1. NE 1st Avenue Paving/

Restriping Bids

F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish June 21, 2018b.

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: July 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publication June 21, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 15000063CAAXMX

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KENNETH SATTERLEE A/K/A KEN SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH C. SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH CLERK SATTERLEE, DECEASED; et. al.,

Defendant(s).

__________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale entered on May 31, 2018 in Civil Case No. 15000063CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KENNETH SATTERLEE A/K/A KEN SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH C. SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH CLERK SATTERLEE, DECEASED; JAMES C. SUIT; FLORENCE L. SUIT F/K/A FLORENCE L. PARKER; JANICE B. ROBERTS F/K/A JANICE SATTERLEE; KENNETH CARL SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH C. SATTERLEE; KELLEY DENISE SATTERLEE A/K/A KELLEY D. SATTERLEE; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton will sell to the highest bidder for cash in front of the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse located at 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on August 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, SUWANNEE OAKS UNIT 2, AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

LOT 17, SUWANNEE OAKS UNIT 2, AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE WEST 25 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

FURTHER LESS AND EXCEPT FROM BOTH PARCELS: THE NORTH 18 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND ANY PORTION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY THAT MAY LIE WITHIN THE ROAD RIGHTS OF WAY.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the court on June 21, 2018.

CLERK OF THE COURT

Todd Newton

/s/ Sylvia Ann King

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

Primary E-Mail:

ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

Publish June 21 and 28, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRUCIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000006

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK,

a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RODNEY B. BROWN and

VICKY M. BROWN, husband and wife,

Defendant.

_____________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F. S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 31, 2018, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 am on Aug. 27, 2018 the following described property:

A tract of land lying in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, for and as the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the East line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, S 00°14’35” E, 1286.96 feet to the North right of way line of Southwest 20th Street, thence run along said right of way line, S 89°45’01” W, 60.00 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 1, MULBERRY ACRES, a subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 59 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida; thence run along the East line of said Lot 1, and the Northerly extension thereof N 00°14’35” W, 1051.92 feet; thence run S 89°40’28” W, 598.98 feet; thence run N 00°11’53” W, 234.96 feet to the North line of aforesaid Southwest Quarter of Southeast; thence run along the North line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter, N 89°40’28” E, 658.79 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 2001 FTWD Mobile Home bearing ID#S FLFL170A29002AV21/

FLFL170B29002AV21 and Title #s 83541698 / 83541657.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: June 13, 2018

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

(SEAL) By: /S. King

Deputy Clerk

Publish June 21 and 28, 2018b

_____________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT

OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at the regular meeting July 16, 2018 scheduled for 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

ORDINANCE NO. 2018-03

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ESTABLISHING A 30-MILE-PER-HOUR SPEED LIMIT ON COUNTY ROAD NUMBER NW 50th STREET FROM U.S. HIGHWAY 129 EXTENDING EASTERLY TO NW 20TH AVENUE; MAKING FINDINGS; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATION; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish June 21, 2018b

________________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 19, 2018, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: SANTA FE PARK BOAT RAMP

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Bids must be submitted in triplicate in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR SANTA FE PARK BOAT ”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County.

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from Rob Davis of Dewberry | Preble-Rish at rhdavis@dewberry.com or 850-354-5183.

The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Rob Davis at Dewberry | Preble-Rish with questions.

Publish 06-21-18 and 06-28-18b

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Superintendent Rob Rankin is happy to announce that free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students in the 2018-19 school year again.

Our schools’ eligibility to participate in this program will ensure that all of our students are receiving at least two nutritionally-balanced meals each day while in school.

In addition, we are excited about the financial benefit for our parents. All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites:

Bell Elementary School

2771 E Bell Avenue

Bell, Florida 32619

Bell Middle/High School

930 S Main Street

Bell, Florida 32619

Trenton Elementary School

1350 SW SR 26

Trenton, Florida 32693

Trenton Middle/High School

1013 N Main Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

“The key to being able to continue this program is student participation,” Rankin says. “It is important that students eat both breakfast and lunch at school whenever possible.”

Parents may contact the Director of Food Service, Mrs. Linda Perry, at (352) 463-3200, with any questions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (in Spanish).

“USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Publish June 21 and August 9, 2018b

_____________