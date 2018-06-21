June 21, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. John Franklin “Frank” Simmons

John Franklin “Frank” Simmons, of Bell, passed away on June 12, 2018 at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville. He was 78 years old. Frank was born in Bell on April 16, 1940 to Hubert and Jaettie Cannon Simmons and was a lifelong resident. He was an automobile mechanic and was a Protestant.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 40 years, Susan Jane Simmons. He is survived by his children, Karen Parker, Genia Simmons, John Simmons, Richard Simmons, Wanda Kehrli and Wayne Walker; his grandchildren, Paul Simmons, Amanda Young, Hilary Parker, Kassandrya Moulton, Rosanna Kehrli, Murray Parker, Stephanie Thompson, Stephanie MacKinnon and Robert Goodman; his great-grandchildren, Tyler Simmons, Kaylee Kehrli and Christina Parker and many more loved ones.

Graveside Services for Mr. Simmons were held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Bell Cemetery with Pastor Shayne Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to E.T. York Hospice Care Center of Gainesville.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mrs. Gloria Marie Weise

Gloria Marie Weise, 93, of Bell, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Mrs. Weise was born August 14, 1924 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Charles and Ada Blosfield. She moved to Bell in 1993 from Sebastian. Mrs. Weise enjoyed crocheting, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of Priscilla Baptist Church in Bell.

Mrs. Weise is survived by her sons, Richard Leroy (Connie) Weise of Astor, Ralph Gilbert Weise of Oklahoma and Clarence Walker (Claudia) Weise of Gainesville; daughter, Judy Ann (Richard) Witulski of Bell; brother, Martin Blosfield of Riverside, California; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Leroy Weise, her brothers, Gus Gilbert Blosfield, Gordon Wilbert Blosfield and Thomas Blosfield, and her sister, Leona Blosfield.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 15, 2018 at 11:00 am at Priscilla Baptist Cemetery, 5509 W. CR 232, Bell, with Rev. Chuck Scott officiating.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 15, 2018 at 11:00 am at Priscilla Baptist Cemetery, 5509 W. CR 232, Bell, with Rev. Chuck Scott officiating.

