June 28, 2018 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 15000063CAAXMX

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KENNETH SATTERLEE A/K/A KEN SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH C. SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH CLERK SATTERLEE, DECEASED; et. al.,

Defendant(s).

__________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale entered on May 31, 2018 in Civil Case No. 15000063CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KENNETH SATTERLEE A/K/A KEN SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH C. SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH CLERK SATTERLEE, DECEASED; JAMES C. SUIT; FLORENCE L. SUIT F/K/A FLORENCE L. PARKER; JANICE B. ROBERTS F/K/A JANICE SATTERLEE; KENNETH CARL SATTERLEE A/K/A KENNETH C. SATTERLEE; KELLEY DENISE SATTERLEE A/K/A KELLEY D. SATTERLEE; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton will sell to the highest bidder for cash in front of the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse located at 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on August 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, SUWANNEE OAKS UNIT 2, AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

LOT 17, SUWANNEE OAKS UNIT 2, AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE WEST 25 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

FURTHER LESS AND EXCEPT FROM BOTH PARCELS: THE NORTH 18 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND ANY PORTION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY THAT MAY LIE WITHIN THE ROAD RIGHTS OF WAY.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the court on June 21, 2018.

CLERK OF THE COURT

Todd Newton

/s/ Sylvia Ann King

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

Primary E-Mail:

ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

Publish June 21 and 28, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRUCIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000006

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK,

a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RODNEY B. BROWN and

VICKY M. BROWN, husband and wife,

Defendant.

_____________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F. S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 31, 2018, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 am on Aug. 27, 2018 the following described property:

A tract of land lying in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, for and as the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the East line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, S 00°14’35” E, 1286.96 feet to the North right of way line of Southwest 20th Street, thence run along said right of way line, S 89°45’01” W, 60.00 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 1, MULBERRY ACRES, a subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 59 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida; thence run along the East line of said Lot 1, and the Northerly extension thereof N 00°14’35” W, 1051.92 feet; thence run S 89°40’28” W, 598.98 feet; thence run N 00°11’53” W, 234.96 feet to the North line of aforesaid Southwest Quarter of Southeast; thence run along the North line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter, N 89°40’28” E, 658.79 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 2001 FTWD Mobile Home bearing ID#S FLFL170A29002AV21/

FLFL170B29002AV21 and Title #s 83541698 / 83541657.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: June 13, 2018

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

(SEAL) By: /S. King

Deputy Clerk

Publish June 21 and 28, 2018b

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 19, 2018, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: SANTA FE PARK BOAT RAMP

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Bids must be submitted in triplicate in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR SANTA FE PARK BOAT ”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County.

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from Rob Davis of Dewberry | Preble-Rish at rhdavis@dewberry.com or 850-354-5183.

The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Rob Davis at Dewberry | Preble-Rish with questions.

Publish June 21 and 28, 2018b

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, July 2, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator’s Report

8. Attorney’s Report

9. Clerk’s Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., Interim County Planner; VAR 2018-02, Russell and Kristen Hallman

4:30 p.m. Temporary Use Permit Appeal; Review of denial of Temporary RV Permit for Bradford Braley

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish June 28, 2018b

______________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOLICITATION FOR SPECIAL MAGISTRATE FOR

THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

The City of Fanning Springs, Florida is requesting statements of qualifications from duly licensed Florida Attorneys interested in and able to provide services as requested as a Code Enforcement Special Magistrate, pursuant to Chapter 162 Florida Statutes, for the City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

The successful candidate shall have a minimum of five (5) years’ experience in representing Municipal or County clients and be familiar with Municipal Codes and Ordinances, be knowledgeable of property procedures for conducting hearings, reviewing memoranda, drafting orders, and providing such other services as appropriate to implement the responsibilities of a Code Enforcement Special Magistrate/Hearing Officer under Chapter 162, Florida Statutes. Additionally, the successful applicant shall not represent any other governmental agencies as a special magistrate or hearing officer concurrently with service in this capacity for the City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Original sealed and signed statements of interest along with curriculum vitae, qualifications, and fee proposals, together with at least three (3) letters of reference concerning the applicant’s qualifications, with six (6) additional copies shall be delivered to Sheila Watson, City of Fanning Springs City Clerk, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, Florida 32693 no later than:

July 23, 2018 at 12:00 noon local time. Applicants will present their presentations at the regular City Council Meeting on August 7, 2018.

Questions regarding the RFQ should be addressed in writing and submitted at least ten (10 days prior to the RFQ submittal date to:

M. Michael O’Steen, P.A.

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1330

97 NE Hwy 351

Cross City, FL. 32628

Email: osteenlaw@att.net

The City of Fanning Springs adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to city services, programs, and activities. Please call the City Clerk at (352)463-2855 for further information. Requests should be made at least 48 hours in advance of the event in order to allow the city time to provide the requested services. The City of Fanning Springs reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for Qualifications, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a proposal that do not affect the fairness of the competition, and the right to re-advertise for bids when determined by the Council to be in the interests of the City.

Publish June 28, 2018b.