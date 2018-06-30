June 28, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Robert Blake Bishop

Robert Blake (Bob) Bishop passed away on June 22, 2018 after a lengthy time of decline at the age of 91. He was born on September 8, 1926 in Lookout, Kentucky to Lundy Bishop and Ethel Elswick Bishop. He was the oldest of four children and the only son. Bob graduated from Catlettsburg High School, Catlettsburg, Kentucky in 1944 and from Berne Davis Business College in Columbus, Ohio in 1949. He was drafted into the US Army in 1944, serving in Germany at the end of World War II. While stationed in Germany, he attended some of the Nuremburg Trials.

Upon returning home from his active tour of duty, Bob continued to serve in the US Army Reserves for a number of years while living Ohio and Florida. In 1953 his family moved from Ohio to Florida, settling in Chiefland. On August 14, 1955, he married Ovieda Beauchamp and they remained husband and wife until his death. Bob and Ovieda lived their entire married lives in Chiefland where they raised three children, Kent, Linda and Mark.

Many people knew Bob Bishop as a building contractor in Florida, who also built homes in Georgia and North Carolina. He built over 200 houses in the Tri-County area as well as motels in Ohio and Florida. Bob opened Bishop Ready-Mix Concrete in 1960 and was Co-Owner of Mills and Bishop Lumber Company. Bob was a real estate developer along with his father-in-law, W.O. Beauchamp, Sr. They developed Greenwood Acres and Chiefland Golf and Country Club on Manatee Springs Road. A man of many talents, Bob designed the 18 hole golf course and personally worked along-side others to clear the land, define the fairways and build up the tee boxes and greens. The golf course property was donated to the Chiefland Golf and Country Club once the course was completed and the club house constructed.

Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Chiefland for 65 years, served as Sunday School Teacher for Jr. High Boys, helped in Vacation Bible School with crafts and Missions, and served on several committees including the building committee for the present sanctuary. Bob participated in many mission trips, including Africa and Costa Rica. He was joined by his wife Ovieda on many other mission trips to Brazil and to Jamaica (for over 25 years) where they led Bible Schools and worked on construction projects. After Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, Bob was instrumental in determining what materials and volunteers would be needed as over 100 churches were repaired throughout the island. As a long-time member of the Gideons, wherever Bob went, he personally handed out Bibles to people as he shared the plan of salvation. Bob volunteered at Lancaster Correctional Institute for over 25 years and was recognized as volunteer of the year multiple times.

A man who could do anything he set out to do, Bob was a private pilot and rebuilt airplanes, cars and trucks even designing and building them from the frame up. He also collected antique cars and was a member of the Early Ford Club and the Tri-county Cruisers. Some of Bob’s other interests included amateur radio, western horseback riding, reading – particularly westerns; he studied the Civil War and World War II. He did his own ancestry and genealogy searching without the use of a computer or internet, long before it was popular, tracing his family back to the Jamestown settlement. A true craftsman, Bob built boats, black powder guns, knives (including pocket knives), jewelry, tree stands, and water wheels. Bob was an avid hunter and expert marksman, fisherman, golfer and prankster.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Ossilee Bennett of Chiefland and Charlene Jordan of Jonesboro, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Ovieda, their children, Kent (Kathy) Bishop of Tallahassee, Linda Losey of Tallahassee, Mark (Christel) Bishop of Trenton, nine grandchildren: Nicholas (Heather) Bishop of Parrish, Karli Bishop of Anthony, Kaitlyn Losey of Tallahassee, Darian Losey, of Tallahassee, Briana (Cole) Prince of Cairo, Georgia, Brandalyn Bishop of Trenton and Bethalan Bishop of Trenton, Todd (Christina) Hope of Fishers, Indiana, Doug (fiancée - Whitney Mynatt) Hope of Fishers, Trenton, seven great-grandchildren, one sister, Dorothy (Dick) Remington of Chiefland, and dozens of nieces and nephews in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to be made in Bob’s memory to the Suwannee South Gideons or the building fund at First Baptist Church of Chiefland.

Visitation for Bob was held on Monday, June 25, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chiefland, with funeral service starting at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Gordon Keller officiating. Burial will follow at Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements for Bob are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Mrs. Beverly June Brown

Beverly June Brown, 82, of Chiefland passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Mrs. Brown was born September 20, 1935 to the late LaVerne and Anita Pangrazio in Batavia, New York. She moved to Chiefland in 1989 from Corfu, NY. Mrs. Brown had a great relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and love for her family, friends, dogs and cats. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her son, Thomas A. Brown, Jr. of Lakeland; daughters, Wendy Eileen Brown of Chiefland, Pamela Jo Brown of Chiefland and Linda Foley of Grabury, TX; brothers, LaVerne Pangrazio of FL, John Pangrazio of FL, Bernard Pangrazio of NY, Charles Pangrazio of NY, Alvin Pangrazio of NY, Larry Pangrazio of NY, Gary Pangrazio of NY and Keith Pangrazio of TN; sisters, Charlene Worthington of NY and June Boldt of NY; sisters-in-law, Joannie Ratalowski of NY and Patricia Herman of NY; 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Arlen Brown, Sr., sons, Clyde Wayne Brown and James LaVerne Brown, grandson, John Charles Brown, brothers, Calvin Pangrazio and Terry Pangrazio.

Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church in Chiefland, Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Gordon Keller officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home, Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Flowers are welcome, but donations can be made to Haven Hospice, E.T. York Hospice Care Center, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Homes, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Mrs. Mary Evenelle Thomas Denmark

Our Mom, Mary Evenelle Thomas Denmark, born November 5, 1925 in Bell, was a true servant of the Lord an angel to us and many others. She crossed the River Jordan into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior, June 22, 2018. Greeting her are her husband Daniel “Jack”, her parents Lina Lindsey and John Lawton Thomas, brothers John R, A.L., Horace, Elvoy, and Otto, sisters Doris Waller and Oveda Harrington and son-in law John Schnauss.

Mom graduated from Bell High School in 1943 and worked for over 30 years as a school crossing guard caring about each child she helped. She was active in Sunday School and Church, singing in the choir and teaching four and five year olds for over 60 years, loving each child as her own. Mom never stopped witnessing to people even as Alzheimer’s was taking her memory. She would sing all the songs we learned as children in Sunday School and pray the most beautiful prayers.

Our loving mother and grandmother is survived by her children Jeanette Denmark Schnauss, Thomas Edwin “Tommy” Denmark (Sue), grandchildren Aimee Denmark Evans (Tim), Janet Michelle “Jan” Schnauss, Rachelle Rhea “Chel” Denmark (Angie), and John Roy Schnauss (Laney), her great- grand children Phillip Thomas Denmark (Tabitha), Skylar Tempestt Evans, Jonathan Dalton and Christopher Dillon Sweat, Sarah Elizabeth and William Griffin Schnauss, her great great grandson Daniel Thomas Denmark, and many nieces and nephews that were dearly loved.

A viewing will be held on Saturday June 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Naugle Funeral Home, Jacksonville www.nauglefuneral.com. A reception will follow. The burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Our thanks for the loving care she received from the staff of Arbor Terrace, Ortega and Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Naugle Schnauss Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Mrs. Amma Lou Koon

Mrs. Amma Lou Koon passed away at her home in Branford on Monday, June 18, 2018 at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation was on Saturday, June 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Burlington-Santa Fe Church of Christ in Branford with funeral services immediately following at 3:00 p.m. Interment followed at Santa Fe Cemetery after the funeral services. Funeral arrangements were by Daniels Funeral Home in Branford.

Amma Lou was born August 5, 1928 in Bell to George and Sallie Roberts. She graduated from Bell High School and completed 2 years of college at Lake City Community College. She married Gilda Koon on September 2, 1946 and the couple had two children, Phyllis and Phillip. Amma Lou worked as an administrative assistant at Lake City Community College in Student Services for 20 years, making many lifelong friends. Many of those students still remember her fondly for her smile and gracious manner.

Amma Lou was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Being the daughter of a preacher, she had a passion and zeal for the work of the Lord. Her hobbies were quilting, gardening and fishing in her catfish pond. She kept in close touch with her brothers, sisters, and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also participated in quilting groups and the Red Hat club.

Amma Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gil Koon; her parents, George and Sallie Roberts; her brothers Gilbert Roberts, Adele Roberts and Festus Roberts.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis (Cleve) Sikes of Branford and Phillip (Anne) Koon of Gainesville; four grandchildren, Steve Sikes of Branford, Shannon Miller of Trenton, Collin Koon of Denver, Colorado and Erin Koon of Boulder,Colorado; five great-grandchildren, Emilee Miller, Skylar Sikes, Sarah Miller, Reed Sikes and Rachel Miller; sisters Edna Watson, Rosi Townsend, Selma McClarigan and Polly Stover and one brother Gerald Roberts; and 18 nieces and 21 nephews.

The family of Amma Lou Koon wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Hospice of Lake City and her caregivers Kathryn, Candy, Sheila and Tambry.

Mrs. Mary Geneva Langford

Mary Geneva Langford of Trenton passed away on June 22, 2018 in Gainesville. She was a homemaker and a life-long resident of Trenton. Born in Miami to her parents, Dan Fletcher and Mary Ford Fletcher on April 9, 1927. Mrs. Langford was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Newberry.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Emory L. Langford and son, Dale Langford.

She is survived by a daughter Suzanne (Hal) Gill of Tallahassee; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Langford of Oklahoma; 3 sons: Terrell (Lynette) Langford of Trenton; Gary Langford and Edwin (Janet) Langford both of Trenton. The Grandchildren are Deborah, Jeff, Jon, Mark, Carle, Brent, Heather, Myles and Jarrod as well as 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services were on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, Newberry with Pastor Travis Moody officiating. Interment followed at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Newberry. Visitation was held June 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Activities Program at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, 606 NE 7th Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton.

Mrs. Helen Langford

Helen Langford, 89, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 21, 2018. She retired from Publix, and was a member of Union Baptist Church, The Moose Lodge and The Newberry American Legion. Helen was born and raised in Gilchrist County. She loved fishing, gardening, spending time with her family, cooking, yard sales and helping others.

The hours of viewing were held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, Newberry, with Services following. Interment followed in the Union Baptist Cemetery.

Services were under the care of Carnegie Funeral Home.

Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Varnes

Thomas “Tommy” Varnes, 73, of Cross City passed away June 22, 2018.

Mr. Varnes was born August 19, 1944 to the late Pop and Betty Varnes in Orlando, but had spent most of his life in the Cross City area. He was a Past Master and longtime Treasurer for Shamrock Lodge # 268 Free and Accepted Masons in Cross City and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City. Mr. Varnes had worked for several years with the Department of Corrections and had retired as Warden from the Lancaster Correctional Institution.

Mr. Varnes is survived by his wife of 51 years Lucille Varnes, his son Shannon Varnes (Kelly), his daughter Amy Douglas (Brent), his brother Wayne Varnes, his sister Gloria Heishman, his grandchildren Jarrett, Rebecca, Blane, and Regan, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Varnes were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Cross City, with Pastor Mike Brown and Rev. Bobby Young officiating. Interment with Masonic Services followed at New Prospect Cemetery in Old Town. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8 p.m..

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Mr. Ray (Tony) Whitfield

Ray (Tony) Whitfield of Bell passed away Monday at the age of 89. He lived a life dedicated to his wife of 61 years, Marie Whitfield, and his family. He was the son of a farmer and became the man of the house at 13, when his father died. He was a hardworking man, and he loved his work as a dairy farmer. Ray Whitfield was what most men aspire to be, Hardworking, Honest, Kind, Trustworthy.

He never asked for anything but he would work for anything his family needed.

A true measure of what is good in our world. To know him was to love him.

He raised 8 amazing children Shane Whitfield (Marilyn), Kitty Hovis (Jerry), Diane Roy (Dave), Marlena Vernon (Horace), Tiffani McLendon (Eddie) and Leslie Bagget. He was preceded in death by two of his children Denise Brook and Jody Allen Whitfield. He had 22 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

He was laid to rest at Sonshine Memorial Gardens in Bell on June 22. He will be missed by all who knew him, his legacy lives on with his family.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Homes Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Mrs. Patricia Ann Wimberley

Patricia Ann Wimberley, 73, of Live Oak passed away June 16, 2018.

Mrs. Wimberley was born September 23, 1944 to the late Wriley and Mary Langley in Auburndale. She had lived in Live Oak for the last 10 years of her life after moving there from Mayo, where she had spent most of her life. Mrs. Wimberley had worked for 12 years at the Surrey Place Care Center in Live Oak. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and collecting things.

Mrs. Wimberley is survived by her sons Jimmy Wimberley, Chester Blackburn, and Steven Summers II, her daughters Ann Blackburn and Wendy Summers, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Alec Wimberley, her son Larry Wimberley, and her daughters Tina Wimberley and Diane Wood.

Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the Tiger Road Cemetery in Mayo.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.

