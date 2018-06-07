June 7, 2018 Legals

Share !



ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FDOT SCOP DOWNTOWN

ROAD RECONSTRUCTION

FDOT CONTRACT NO. G0K34

TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA

Sealed Bids for the construction of the FDOT SCOP Downtown Road Reconstruction project will be received by the Town of Bell at the office of the Town Manager, 3240 West Railroad Lane (P.O. Box 116), Bell, Florida 32619, until 11:00 am local time on July 10, 2018 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project consists of the reconstruction of approximately 1,200 LF of existing paved roads and construction of 1,400 LF of first time paving of existing dirt roads plus drainage improvements and all necessary restoration.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Mittauer & Associates, Inc., 580-1 Wells Road, Orange Park, Florida 32073, (904) 278-0030. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office, Monday through Friday (excluding Holidays), and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents may also be examined at the office of the Town Manager, 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, (352) 463-6288, Monday through Friday (excluding Holidays).

Bidding Documents will be provided on compact disc in portable document format (PDF) files and as printed Bidding Documents (one of each), for a non-refundable charge of $120 per set, payable to “Mittauer & Associates, Inc.” Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, the digital and printed Bidding Documents will be sent via UPS Ground. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

A pre-bid conference will not be held.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

To be considered qualified, Bidder shall be licensed to engage in the business of contracting in the State of Florida by the Construction Industry Licensing Board and shall have successfully completed, as prime contractor, a minimum of 5 projects of a similar nature within the past 5 years each having a minimum contract value of $250,000 with at least one project having a contract value in excess of $500,000. Additionally, the Contractor must be prequalified by the Florida Department of Transportation pursuant to Section 337.14, Florida Statutes and Chapter 14-22, FAC.

The Town of Bell, Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Publish: June 7, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 2, 2018 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2018-03

A request by Russell Hallman and Kristen Hallman, owner, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for construction or placement of a single family home in an Agriculture-5 (A-5) land use category located on approximately 5.130 acres at NE 33rd Way, High Springs, Florida. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 30-07-16-0000-0001-0000. Application Number 18050062.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish June 7, 2018b.

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, June 11, 2018, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida.

Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, May 29, 2018

2. April Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Declared Emergency/Natural

Disaster Policy

2. Proposals for City Hall AC Unit

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish June 7, 2018b

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PARK LIGHTING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Trenton is accepting bids until 5:00 pm Friday, June 22, 2018 in City Hall located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. Final bid selection will be made by the Community Redevelopment Agency at the CRA Meeting on June 25, 2018, at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

To obtain Scope of Work visit www.trentonflorida.org, or email your request to Pat Watson at pwatson@trentonflorida.org. If you have questions regarding the Request For Proposals contact Pat Watson at 352-463-4000.

Publish June 7 and June 14, 2018b

INVITATION TO BID

STREET IMPROVEMENT

The City of Trenton hereby gives notice that bids will be accepted from qualified bidders for the following work:

Improvement to NE 1st Avenue between SR 129/Main Street and NE 1st Street to include:

Road mill and repaving (1,012 SY)

Mill and haul off-site 1.5” roadway

Sweep and clean

Tack existing asphalt at rate of .10 gal per SY

Pave road with 1.5” of SP 12.5 hot mix asphalt and compact

Move and reset concrete bumper stops

Restripe parking spaces with FED spec traffic paint

Bids will be received until 5:00 pm (local time), Friday, June 22, 2018. Bids may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed to:

City of Trenton – Bid 18-06

114 N. Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Email: pwatson@trentonflorida.org

Final bid selection will be made by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on June 25, 2018 at 5:30 pm, or as soon thereafter as possible. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton. City of Trenton staff may review bids prior to their review at public hearing in order to communicate with the seller regarding specifications, pricing, etc.

The City requires that the work to be performed by a State of Florida licensed contractor, proof of liability insurance in an amount no less than $1,000,000.00 and information regarding whether bidder holds Worker’s Compensation Coverage.

Publish: June 7 and June 14, 2018b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 2018-CP-0020

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JULIA ROSE SYSSKIND___,

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JULIA ROSE SYSSKIND, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 7, 2018.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

A. Leigh Cangelosi, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 425494

P.O. Box 214

Bell, FL 32619

Phone: (352) 463-0300

Email: leighcangelosi@hotmail.com

Petitioner:

Angela Pridgeon

258 Gallon Rd.

Monticello, FL 32344

Published June 7 and June 14, 2018b.

