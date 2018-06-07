June 7, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Annie Marie Kight

Annie Marie Kight, 80, of Old Town passed away June 2, 2018.

Mrs. Kight was born April 10, 1938 to the late Carl and Betty Scott in Knoxville, Tennessee, but had lived in the Old Town area for over 30 years after moving here from Yankeetown. She was a teacher with Dixie County Public Schools for over 30 years, before her retirement. Mrs. Kight had worked with many different schools across the state and had coached or played softball for over 40 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cross City, the Dixie Hunting Club, and had helped found the Levy County Little League. In her spare time, Mrs. Kight enjoyed hunting, traveling, and reading.

Mrs. Kight is survived by her son David Williams, her daughters Audrey Quesenberry (Everett), Elaine Mcbain (Angus), and Ellen Priest (Jeff), her daughter-in-law Kathy Williams, her brother Charlie Scott, her sisters Amy Scott and Pat Gates, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husbands Edward, Joe, and her last Horace Kight, her sons Don Williams and John Paul Williams, her brothers Steve Scott and Dubby Scott, and her sister Francis Howard.

The family will hold a memorial service in honor of Mrs. Kight at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Homes Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

Mrs. Nancy Monaghan

Nancy Monaghan, 75, of Old Town, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018.

Mrs. Monaghan was born on June 28, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. She began her working career working as a customer service clerk for Illinois Bell in 1970 until 1972. She started with Wadell and Reed selling life insurance and mutual funds in Highland, Indiana. She moved to Pinellas Park and continued to work for Wadell and Reed until she and her husband started a printing business “A Graphics” in 1982. They grew the business into a major print and graphics company and sold in 1989. They then opened Old Monaghan’s Pub, a restaurant and bar, selling the Pub in 1993 and moved to Old Town. They purchased the Trading Post on 349 in December of 1993.

Mrs. Monaghan was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Old Town Chapter and was a Methodist.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Peter Monaghan of Old Town and brother Robert Wantroba of Hebron, Indiana.

Services will be held Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Cross City. A visitation will be held between the hours of 4 and 6 prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

Mr. William “Bill” Russell Park

William “Bill” Russell Park, age 67, of Trenton, passed away on June 3, 2018 at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was born on January 19, 1951 to Lionel and Helen Park in Omaha, NE and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Ocala in 1979. Bill was an Engineer with Duke Energy. He was a Master Mason with William T. Carlton Masonic Lodge #46 and was on the Board of Directors at Palms Medical. Bill loved his job and in his spare time enjoyed woodworking. He was also a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Guinn Park; his daughter, Amy (Brent) Owens and his grandsons, Noah and Zach, all of Trenton.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, June 6, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Fritz Fountain and Pastor Emanuel Harris officiating. Interment to follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton 32693.