Porter Trial scheduled for September

The First Degree Murder trial in the Joyce Burrow case will begin again on Monday, September 10, with the start of jury selection for the trial. The trial will last through that week and possibly into the following week, according to Robert Willis Assistant States Attorney. The trial was postponed back at the beginning of May.

Michael Darnell Porter, 53, of Archer, was arrested and charged with the murder of Joyce Burrow. Joyce Burrow, 55 of Bell was found laying in the roadway in front of her home on July 24, 2013, at 3 a.m. Burrow was later pronounced dead at Shands Hospital.

Porter was arrested at 5 p.m., on August 3, 2013, after he crossed the state line from Alabama back into Florida.

Michael Porter will be tried on three counts: First Degree Murder, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling and Sexual Battery.