Trenton and Bell FFA Chapters Shine at the 90th Florida FFA Convention

Jones elected Area II Vice President

By Lauren Roberts

The Bell and Trenton FFA chapters received many prestigious recognitions and awards at the 90th annual Florida FFA convention and expo. Bell brought 16 members and Trenton carried 31 members to Orlando where the convention was held.

Bell Middle and Trenton Middle were recognized as premier chapters. Trenton Senior was awarded the Florida’s Finest National Chapter. The Trenton Alumni was announced as the State Alumni Affiliate winner with their continued support to the Trenton chapters.

Adam Smith and Makenzie Smith took part in the Agriculture Education Institute where they both signed this past Thursday to pursue a career teaching agriculture. The State Champion Trenton Middle livestock judging team, consisting of members Charlee Hines, Railee McKenzie, Gabe Mitchell, and Briar Mitchell, was also recognized on stage along with Lois Bachle who placed 5th in the state for her ornamental horticulture demonstration this past April.

Many members who have worked hard over the past year on their supervised agricultural experience projects excelled at the convention. Trenton member Briar Mitchell was awarded with the State Star Discovery Degree. Justus Jones and Tyler Herrington were State Star in Agribusiness finalists while Carson Jones was a finalist in Agriculture Placement. Justus, Tyler, and Carson also received their state FFA degree. In addition, Zachary Hardee and Lauren Roberts were proficiency finalists in beef production and agriscience research respectively. Bell’s Austin Bagby was also a proficiency finalist in agriscience research.

Several members competed in the Agriscience Fair and leadership development events. Bell FFA members Austin Bagby and Caitlin Anthony won their research experiment team division. Austin Bagby also placed in the Final Four Star Chapter Degree and Final Four Proficiency in Agriscience. The Bell Chapter also had a land judging team that was in top five.

Trenton members, Miranda Gartin, Lauren Roberts, Gracie Langford, and Alizabeth Morehouse, won their separate divisions based on their experiment category and age. Their research will be submitted to nationals this summer for judging.

Trenton’s Raelin Colley placed in the top 20 in the employment skills event. The agricultural issue team including Lauren Roberts, Adam Smith, Gracie Langford, Kylee Langford, Alizabeth Morehouse, and Alaina Brown placed second with their performance entitled “What should be included in the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard?” Also, Lauren Roberts won the high school prepared public speaking event with her speech on the protection of honey bees.

The Trenton FFA is also proud to have another state officer serve as Justus Jones was elected as the 2018-2019 Area II Vice President to spend a year advocating for the agricultural industry.

Both Bell and Trenton FFA chapters are extremely proud of their efforts that have lead to great success this convention and look forward to continuing their legacy.