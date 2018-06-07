William T. Carlton Lodge celebrates Grand Opening

Share !



Destroyed by the arson of a troubled youth on June 1, 2015, William T. Carlton Lodge No. 46 F&AM celebrated its Official Grand Opening on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Invited were Lodge members and their wives, local Masons and their wives, and donors who generously donated money, materials, and/or time to the rebuilding of the Lodge. The names of the 29 individuals, businesses, and organizations who donated were read to the assembled crowd of over 50 people. Past Master Bill Schreiber explained that a nice scroll with all their names will one day hang in the entry area of the Lodge. He said that all donations, large or small, were considered significant and much appreciated by the Lodge.

Worshipful Master Steve Solly greeted everyone, and with his lady Lois prepared an excellent array of food for the attendees. A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Elizabeth Carlton, granddaughter of Lodge namesake William T. Carlton Sr., assisted by Lodge Master Steve Solly and Lodge Secretary Bob Vaughan, took place prior to the meal.

Entertaining the crowd was the beautiful voice and song of Jessica Vickers who explained how her congenital physical disability had been treated by the Shriner’s Hospitals and in gratitude how she had become an “ambassador” for the Hospitals, a Masonic charity.