Candidates set for 2018 local elections

Qualifying ended on Friday, June 22 to run for a public office in 2018. Gilchrist County only has one race on the ballot this year and it will be for County Commission District 2. Robert B. Clemons, Richard L. Fuller, William (Bill) Martin, and John Yencho all qualified for the seat currently held by D. Ray Harrison, Jr., all the candidates in this race are Republicans. So the race will be decided during the Primary Election, with no run off, the candidate with the most votes will win.

County Commissioner Marion Poitevint (Rep), who holds the District 4 seat goes back in unopposed.

School Board members going back in unopposed are Christie Lynn McElroy of District 1, Frances Michelle Walker Crawford of District 3 and D. Deen Lancaster of District 5., all are nonpartisan.

County Court Judge Sheree H. Lancaster also went back in unopposed.

Gilchrist Soil and Water District will be represented by Jack Cook from District 2, Myles Langford from District 3, and Jeffrey Reed from District 4.

The 2018 Primary Election will be held August 28 and the General Election will be held on November 6, 2018.

Levy County has several races for County Commissioner, in District 2 incumbent Rock Meeks will face Terance Reed at the primary, both men are Republicans.

The District 4, County Commission race will be between incumbent Lilly Rooks and Ryan Bell, both are Republicans.

School Board members Cameron Asbell of District 1 and Brad Etheridge of District 3 went back in unopposed. There will be a race for District 5 School Board seat between Gary Bennett of Morriston and Ashley Breeden Clemenzi of Williston. This seat is held now by Rick Turner of Yankeetown.

Levy Soil and Water seats are all returning incumbents, Group 1 Thomas Harper, Group 2 David Benton, Group 3 Wilbur Dean, Group 4 Joshua Scott Berry, and Group 5 Jacob Sache.

Dixie County has one County Commission race in 2018. District 4 Commissioner race will be between John L. Driggers, Jr. and Jamie Storey, both are NPA so their race will be held during the General Election on November 6, 2018. The District 4 seat is currently held by Jason Holifield. Returning unopposed to the commission is W.C. Mills, Jr. in District 2.

Two Dixie School Board members are returning unopposed, they include Charles “Chuck” Farmer of District 2 and Paul N. Gainey of District 3. There is a race for the School Board District 5 seat. Tammy Nicole Bryan and Lacey Mathis Corbin will be running in the District 5 race. Dwayne Rollison currently holds the District 5 seat on the Dixie County School Board.

Eligible individuals can register to vote at any time. The deadline to register in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. The registration deadlines for 2018 for the Primary Election is July 30, 2018 and for the General Election is October 9, 2018.