Good turnout for Denny George’s Meet and Greet

On Friday afternoon, June 29, Central Florida Electric Cooperative hosted a Meet and Greet for their new General Manager Denny George. A large crowd of cooperative members, former employees of CFEC, as well as current employees turned out to meet and visit with Denny and Hallie George.

The event featured a nice selection of food as well as a great deal of fellowship between current employees and retired employees.

Denny George said he appreciated the turnout and also enjoyed meeting some of the former employees as well as visiting with the current employees and those members who attended the event.

Alan Mikell of Trenton, the Secretary/Treasurer for the board at CFEC, said, “I’m pleased that we have Mr. Denny as our new manager, I think he is the man for this job.” Barbara Townsend of Bell, who serves as the President of the board, was also on hand to welcome George.